Dare to Bare! Lorde Strips Down for Nearly Naked Instagram Photos
Lorde turned heads when she stripped down for a few risqué Instagram photos.
On Friday, July 12, the singer posted a slew of images to her Instagram Story, two of which showed her wearing nothing but underwear.
In one image, the 27-year-old was topless while laying on a bed and using her computer, while another depicted the star's back and her fingers crossed.
The Grammy winner also shared pictures of herself riding around on a bike and working on new music in the studio.
The New Zealand native wasn't always so confident in her skin, previously revealing that she struggled with self-love when she broke out onto the music scene at around age 16.
"When you're really famous as a young person, feelings get magnified. At that time, people were discussing my body on Twitter, and the natural response was to shrink away from it," she spilled.
Nowadays, the "Team" crooner explained she has "a sense of my worth and my power — and my body is awesome, for one thing. But it's also not as central as my brain is to the whole operation."
Her new sense of confidence was obvious when she used an image of her bikini-clad behind as the cover for her 2021 album, Solar Power.
"When I said I felt young for the first time — it meant feeling like I'm confident enough to put my butt out there," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do that as a teenager."
"I don't think you could make me feel bad about myself now by saying something about my body," Lorde explained in the 2021 interview. "But that's the difference between 16 and 24."
Despite the recent photo dump, the songwriter tends to stay away from social media, and she currently has just one post on her Instagram grid.
A few years ago, the star deleted all social media apps from her phone, sharing, "I did it because I felt like my brain wasn't working very well anymore.
The process was "horribly difficult," she confessed, calling it "the hardest thing I've ever done."
"It's still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar for me... I still eat tons of sugar. And if I don't have sugar, I feel insane," she quipped. "And the first little while of not being on social media was totally like that. I was so crabby. I felt so disconnected. But it's how my life is now."
The brunette beauty noted she's always refrained from looking at online comments about herself, but she still needed a break from "the experience of reading about the world all the time."
"I felt like I didn't have time to decide how I felt about anything. I would just be like, 'What does everyone else think?'" she recalled. "And [then] some version of that will be what I think."