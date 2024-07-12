Dare to Bare! Lorde Strips Down for Nearly Naked Instagram Photos

On Friday, July 12, the singer posted a slew of images to her Instagram Story, two of which showed her wearing nothing but underwear.

The Grammy winner also shared pictures of herself riding around on a bike and working on new music in the studio.

In one image, the 27-year-old was topless while laying on a bed and using her computer, while another depicted the star's back and her fingers crossed.

The singer went topless for both of the pictures.

"When you're really famous as a young person, feelings get magnified. At that time , people were discussing my body on Twitter, and the natural response was to shrink away from it," she spilled.

The New Zealand native wasn't always so confident in her skin, previously revealing that she struggled with self-love when she broke out onto the music scene at around age 16.

Lorde revealed she used to struggle with body image when she was younger.

Nowadays, the "Team" crooner explained she has "a sense of my worth and my power — and my body is awesome, for one thing. But it's also not as central as my brain is to the whole operation."

Her new sense of confidence was obvious when she used an image of her bikini-clad behind as the cover for her 2021 album, Solar Power.

"When I said I felt young for the first time — it meant feeling like I'm confident enough to put my butt out there," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do that as a teenager."