OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lorde
OK LogoNEWS

Dare to Bare! Lorde Strips Down for Nearly Naked Instagram Photos

Photo of Lorde
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 12 2024, Updated 11:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lorde turned heads when she stripped down for a few risqué Instagram photos.

On Friday, July 12, the singer posted a slew of images to her Instagram Story, two of which showed her wearing nothing but underwear.

Article continues below advertisement
lorde template
Source: @lorde/instagram

Lorde share two risqué photos on her Instagram Story.

In one image, the 27-year-old was topless while laying on a bed and using her computer, while another depicted the star's back and her fingers crossed.

The Grammy winner also shared pictures of herself riding around on a bike and working on new music in the studio.

Article continues below advertisement
lorde strips down instagram photos
Source: @lorde/instagram

The singer went topless for both of the pictures.

Article continues below advertisement

The New Zealand native wasn't always so confident in her skin, previously revealing that she struggled with self-love when she broke out onto the music scene at around age 16.

"When you're really famous as a young person, feelings get magnified. At that time, people were discussing my body on Twitter, and the natural response was to shrink away from it," she spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
lorde strips down instagram photos
Source: mega

Lorde revealed she used to struggle with body image when she was younger.

Article continues below advertisement

Nowadays, the "Team" crooner explained she has "a sense of my worth and my power — and my body is awesome, for one thing. But it's also not as central as my brain is to the whole operation."

Her new sense of confidence was obvious when she used an image of her bikini-clad behind as the cover for her 2021 album, Solar Power.

"When I said I felt young for the first time — it meant feeling like I'm confident enough to put my butt out there," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do that as a teenager."

MORE ON:
Lorde
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't think you could make me feel bad about myself now by saying something about my body," Lorde explained in the 2021 interview. "But that's the difference between 16 and 24."

Despite the recent photo dump, the songwriter tends to stay away from social media, and she currently has just one post on her Instagram grid.

Article continues below advertisement
lorde strips down instagram photos
Source: mega

The star revealed she's currently working on new music.

Article continues below advertisement

A few years ago, the star deleted all social media apps from her phone, sharing, "I did it because I felt like my brain wasn't working very well anymore.

The process was "horribly difficult," she confessed, calling it "the hardest thing I've ever done."

"It's still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar for me... I still eat tons of sugar. And if I don't have sugar, I feel insane," she quipped. "And the first little while of not being on social media was totally like that. I was so crabby. I felt so disconnected. But it's how my life is now."

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty noted she's always refrained from looking at online comments about herself, but she still needed a break from "the experience of reading about the world all the time."

"I felt like I didn't have time to decide how I felt about anything. I would just be like, 'What does everyone else think?'" she recalled. "And [then] some version of that will be what I think."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.