'Who Did This?': Lorde Worries Fans With 'Concerning' Photos of Her Bruised Eye After Deleting All Other Instagram Posts

Is everything OK with Lorde? The "Royals" singer sent fans into a state of panic after sharing several photos of herself with a black-and-blue eye via Instagram on Monday, September 30.

"DYHTS? © 𝑳ĿŁု⑷♶⚤," the post was confusingly captioned without any explanation as to how she injured her face. Five different photos included in the Instagram carousel of images clearly displayed purplish bruising around her eyes, as Lorde maintained a rather stoic facial expression and had her brunette hair pinned back with clips.

Lorde sparked even further concern for her 10.9 million Instagram followers by deleting all other posts she previously had uploaded to her page. Left confused and worried, fans flocked to the comments section of Lorde's one and only post to try and figure out what was going on.

"Who did this? I’ll get them," one supporter asked, as another admitted: "Girl [this is] so concerning." "Mother are you OK?" a third admirer questioned, while a fourth quipped: "Lorde if u need help drop an album."

Other fans leaned into the hopefully humorous intentions of the post by cracking jokes about potential scenarios causing her bruised eye and relating it back to her music. "Someone said she got punched for The Love Club," a social media user comedically penned in reference to Lorde's 2013 EP, as another sarcastically stated, "Did you forget to wait for that green light…?" which was a nod to her 2017 single "Green Light."

Lorde hasn't been shy to share snaps on social media recently, so the complete wipe of her grid comes as quite the surprise. Back in July, the 27-year-old uploaded pictures of herself wearing only underwear via her Instagram Story.

One of the photos featured Lorde lying on her bed and using her laptop while completely topless. In another image, the "Ribs" singer flaunted her backside as she crossed her fingers above her behind.

Lorde hasn't always been open to sharing her body with the world. During a 2021 interview with The Irish Times, the New Zealand singer opened up about "not inviting" people to comment on her physical appearance throughout her teenage years by intentionally wearing non-revealing clothing.

