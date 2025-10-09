Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' Following Mossimo Giannulli Split, Source Reveals: 'No Chance' of Reconciliation

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin is mourning the end of her marriage to Mossimo Giannulli. “People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, October 9. “This isn’t a shock to people around them. It has been a rough time for Lori. She is devastated.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Have 'No Chance' at Reconciliation

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin is reportedly 'devastated' about the split.

According to the source, the former couple – who wed in 1997 – are “not on the same page” as the Full House alum, 61, “thought a break could help” their 28-year marriage. “They will not reconcile — there is currently no chance — and will ultimately divorce,” the insider revealed, alleging the fashion designer, 62, has “been on dates” since the split announcement, while Loughlin “has not.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Split Was Confirmed on October 2

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli split was confirmed on October 2.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s split was confirmed on October 2. At the time, a rep for Loughlin confirmed that the couple was “living apart,” but no “legal proceedings” had been initiated. The former couple share two daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26. Giannulli is also a father to his son Gianni, whom he shares with his first wife, Chris Giannulli.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Former Couple Share 2 Daughters

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli share two daughters.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously made headlines in 2019 for their involvement in a high-profile college admissions scandal. Two years later, the pair pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud following being accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters to be admitted into the University of Southern California. At the time, the now-exes claimed the girls were on the school's crew team, though they never were involved in the sport.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Went to Prison

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced to jail time following the 2019 college admissions scandal.