Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' Following Mossimo Giannulli Split, Source Reveals: 'No Chance' of Reconciliation
Oct. 9 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Lori Loughlin is mourning the end of her marriage to Mossimo Giannulli.
“People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, October 9. “This isn’t a shock to people around them. It has been a rough time for Lori. She is devastated.”
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Have 'No Chance' at Reconciliation
According to the source, the former couple – who wed in 1997 – are “not on the same page” as the Full House alum, 61, “thought a break could help” their 28-year marriage.
“They will not reconcile — there is currently no chance — and will ultimately divorce,” the insider revealed, alleging the fashion designer, 62, has “been on dates” since the split announcement, while Loughlin “has not.”
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Split Was Confirmed on October 2
Loughlin and Giannulli’s split was confirmed on October 2. At the time, a rep for Loughlin confirmed that the couple was “living apart,” but no “legal proceedings” had been initiated.
The former couple share two daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26. Giannulli is also a father to his son Gianni, whom he shares with his first wife, Chris Giannulli.
The Former Couple Share 2 Daughters
Loughlin and Giannulli previously made headlines in 2019 for their involvement in a high-profile college admissions scandal.
Two years later, the pair pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud following being accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters to be admitted into the University of Southern California. At the time, the now-exes claimed the girls were on the school's crew team, though they never were involved in the sport.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Went to Prison
Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison while her husband was jailed for five months in August of that same year. Loughlin was released from prison in December 2020.
"As an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," Loughlin said in 2024, in her first major interview since being released. "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life.”