Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Relationship Timeline Following Their Split After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage
Oct. 3 2025, Published 9:03 a.m. ET
1997: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Tied the Knot
After her marriage to Michael Burns ended, Lori Loughlin moved on with American fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.
The now-estranged couple exchanged vows in November 1997, just two days before Thanksgiving. In a February 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Fuller House actress recalled how they had Giannulli's best friend and a minister "meet" them when they decided to tie the knot.
"We got married at sunrise and then we went to Thanksgiving dinner and we told everybody," she said. "We had talked about doing a wedding and we just thought, 'Let's get up and let's go do it.'"
September 16, 1998: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Welcomed Their First Child
The pair became first-time parents on September 16, 1998, when they welcomed their first child, Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli.
In 2016, Lori opened up about her relationship with her daughters.
"I would say that I am loving but that I am firm," she told Us Weekly. "I would say that … I am available, and they have access to me. I am involved, but I am not hovering. I'm there to guide. I think I'm funny, but they don't. But I still make that joke."
The Full House star added, "They kind of roll their eyes at me, but I am funny. I'm funny! And they're like, 'No, you're not.' But anyways, we have fun. We have a good time together."
September 28, 1999: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Second Child Was Born
On September 28, 1999, Lori and Mossimo expanded their family with the birth of Olivia Jade Giannulli.
2019 – 2021: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage Was Rocked by College Admissions Scandal
They were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in 2019.
In 2019, the infamous Varsity Blues scandal led to Lori and Mossimo's arrests for their alleged involvement in the infamous college admissions scheme.
They pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud the following year after previously entering a not guilty plea. They were then sentenced to two months and five months in federal prison, respectively, in August 2020.
In October 2020, Lori began serving her prison time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., and was released in December of the same year.
Meanwhile, Mossimo was sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif., in November 2020. He was released "three weeks earlier than planned" from federal prison in April 2021 and transferred to RRM Long Beach facility to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement.
"I try to be a forgiving person. I'm not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone," Lori told First for Women Magazine in April 2024. "We've all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too."
She added, "My family wasn't one to hold grudges. I didn't grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren't forgiven. No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can't hang on to negativity. Life's too short."
2022: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Home Was Robbed
In January 2022, TMZ exclusively reported a burglary at Lori and Mossimo's Los Angeles home. According to their representative Elizabeth Much, no one was at the property at the time.
A housekeeper and security reported the incident to police, per Fox News.
October 2025: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Split After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage
In a statement to People, Elizabeth confirmed Lori and Mossimo had separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.
"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," the representative added.