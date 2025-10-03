Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Relationship Timeline Following Their Split After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage

Article continues below advertisement

1997: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Tied the Knot

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli remained married for nearly 28 years before separating.

After her marriage to Michael Burns ended, Lori Loughlin moved on with American fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The now-estranged couple exchanged vows in November 1997, just two days before Thanksgiving. In a February 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Fuller House actress recalled how they had Giannulli's best friend and a minister "meet" them when they decided to tie the knot. "We got married at sunrise and then we went to Thanksgiving dinner and we told everybody," she said. "We had talked about doing a wedding and we just thought, 'Let's get up and let's go do it.'"

September 16, 1998: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Welcomed Their First Child

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin's daughters said they sometimes forget their mom is famous.

The pair became first-time parents on September 16, 1998, when they welcomed their first child, Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli. In 2016, Lori opened up about her relationship with her daughters. "I would say that I am loving but that I am firm," she told Us Weekly. "I would say that … I am available, and they have access to me. I am involved, but I am not hovering. I'm there to guide. I think I'm funny, but they don't. But I still make that joke." The Full House star added, "They kind of roll their eyes at me, but I am funny. I'm funny! And they're like, 'No, you're not.' But anyways, we have fun. We have a good time together."

September 28, 1999: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Second Child Was Born

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli share two children.

On September 28, 1999, Lori and Mossimo expanded their family with the birth of Olivia Jade Giannulli.

2019 – 2021: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage Was Rocked by College Admissions Scandal

Source: MEGA They were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in 2019.

2022: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Home Was Robbed

Source: MEGA No one was at home at the time when their home was broken into.

In January 2022, TMZ exclusively reported a burglary at Lori and Mossimo's Los Angeles home. According to their representative Elizabeth Much, no one was at the property at the time. A housekeeper and security reported the incident to police, per Fox News.

October 2025: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Split After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA They married in 1997.