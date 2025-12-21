Lori Loughlin Shines at Hallmark Event After Shocking Split From Mossimo Giannulli

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin made a surprise appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience.

The Full House star, 61, surprised fans by taking the stage at the When Calls the Heart panel in December. When the cast was asked who would be “most likely to” grab cookies from a craft station, an audience member shouted Loughlin’s name. Actress Erin Krakow chimed in, saying, “I think it would be one of our favorite friends and costars who we are so lucky will be joining us for Season 14. What do you think, maybe we should bring her out now?”

Moments later, Loughlin emerged from behind a curtain, sending the crowd into a frenzy. She seemed emotional yet excited, donning a chic white pinstriped suit as she made her way onto the stage. “Thank you,” she said, embracing her fellow castmates.

Source: @wcth_tv/Instagram The actress confirmed her return for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14.

Loughlin expressed her enthusiasm about reprising her role as Abigail Stanton, returning to the show after a seven-year hiatus due to her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. “It feels amazing,” she stated. “And my girl [Krakow] here has been championing this for a long time.” Reflecting on her return, Loughlin added, “When did I find out, maybe like a month ago, two months ago, and I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming. And this just feels incredible.”

The actress’ comeback comes on the heels of her separation from Giannulli, 62, after nearly 28 years of marriage in October. A representative for Loughlin confirmed to Page Six that “Lori and Mossimo are living apart now," noting “there are no legal proceedings underway.”

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli announced their separation in October 2025.

Earlier that month, Loughlin was seen without her wedding ring during a casual outing in Los Angeles, signaling the relationship's end. An insider shared with Us Weekly that the couple had faced significant struggles over the past year. “This isn’t a shock to people around them. It has been a rough time for Lori. She is devastated,” the source revealed.

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin went on hiatus following her involvement in the college admissions scandal.