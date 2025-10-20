John Stamos Claims Lori Loughlin's 'A------' Ex Mossimo Giannulli Is Solely to Blame for College Admissions Scandal: 'He Dragged Her Through It'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
John Stamos is giving his full support to longtime friend Lori Loughlin amid news she separated from Mossimo Giannulli.
While appearing on the Monday, October 20, episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, the actor revealed he's "heartbroken" for Loughlin, expressing, "For 40 years I've known her. And you can see through people after a few years — this woman's a saint."
So much so, Stamos claimed she wasn't even involved in the college admissions scandal, in which she and her estranged spouse bribed USC with money to facilitate their two daughters getting into the school.
John Stamos Blames College Admissions Scandal on Lori Loughlin's Ex
"With the college scandal... I'm not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn't," the musician declared. "I mean, he dragged her through it."
Stamos, 62, was furious over the situation, noting, "She goes to f------ prison for this a------, for three months... She didn't deserve to be dragged through that. I know for a fact it was all him."
Giannulli also spent five months in jail for the crime.
The Actor 'Will Never' Talk to His Costar's Ex Again
Co-host Ben Soffer noted Giannulli is "supposedly not a very good guy," adding, "I think he cheated on her."
"I'm taking the fifth on that," Stamos replied. "Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core, and she put up with a lot over the years with this guy... I know a lot. She's an angel and she always made things better and cleaned everything up."
"He's a very successful dude, but I'll never talk to him again," the actor promised. "He's a terrible narcissist. I don't think you ever get out of that."
"The honest to God truth, I pray for this guy. I pray that he gets a hold of his... whatever hole he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it," the dad-of-one expressed of the fashion designer, 62. "I pray that he realizes what he had was everything anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help."
Inside the Estranged Spouses' Split
The cheating allegations haven't been confirmed, but as OK! reported, an insider claimed Loughlin, 61, pulled the plug on her 28-year marriage after she uncovered "incriminating" texts and emails on Giannulli's phone.
The messages were the "tipping point" in Loughlin's decision.
"Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse," the source spilled to a publication of when he was released from a facility in April 2021.
When their breakup was announced on October 2, Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much told the public, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."
One week later, a source told a news outlet, "People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year. This isn’t a shock to people around them."
"It has been a rough time for Lori," they added. "She is devastated."
Though neither of them have filed for divorce yet, a source said it's inevitable, as there's "no chance" of reconciliation.