John Stamos Claims Lori Loughlin's 'A------' Ex Mossimo Giannulli Is Solely to Blame for College Admissions Scandal: 'He Dragged Her Through It'

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos is giving his full support to longtime friend Lori Loughlin amid news she separated from Mossimo Giannulli. While appearing on the Monday, October 20, episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, the actor revealed he's "heartbroken" for Loughlin, expressing, "For 40 years I've known her. And you can see through people after a few years — this woman's a saint." So much so, Stamos claimed she wasn't even involved in the college admissions scandal, in which she and her estranged spouse bribed USC with money to facilitate their two daughters getting into the school.

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Blames College Admissions Scandal on Lori Loughlin's Ex

Source: @joshpeck/youtube John Stamos insisted Lori Loughlin 'didn't deserve to be dragged through' the college admission scandal.

"With the college scandal... I'm not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn't," the musician declared. "I mean, he dragged her through it." Stamos, 62, was furious over the situation, noting, "She goes to f------ prison for this a------, for three months... She didn't deserve to be dragged through that. I know for a fact it was all him." Giannulli also spent five months in jail for the crime.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor 'Will Never' Talk to His Costar's Ex Again

Source: mega Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years of marriage.

Co-host Ben Soffer noted Giannulli is "supposedly not a very good guy," adding, "I think he cheated on her." "I'm taking the fifth on that," Stamos replied. "Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core, and she put up with a lot over the years with this guy... I know a lot. She's an angel and she always made things better and cleaned everything up." "He's a very successful dude, but I'll never talk to him again," the actor promised. "He's a terrible narcissist. I don't think you ever get out of that."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"The honest to God truth, I pray for this guy. I pray that he gets a hold of his... whatever hole he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it," the dad-of-one expressed of the fashion designer, 62. "I pray that he realizes what he had was everything anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Estranged Spouses' Split

Source: mega A source claimed the mom-of-two found 'incriminating' texts on her estranged husband's phone.

The cheating allegations haven't been confirmed, but as OK! reported, an insider claimed Loughlin, 61, pulled the plug on her 28-year marriage after she uncovered "incriminating" texts and emails on Giannulli's phone. The messages were the "tipping point" in Loughlin's decision. "Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse," the source spilled to a publication of when he was released from a facility in April 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega A source said there's 'no chance' of reconciliation.