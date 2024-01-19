OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jacob Elordi
OK LogoNEWS

Jacob Elordi Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio 'Came Up to Me in a Club' to Tell the Australian Star He's a 'Euphoria' Fan

jacob elordi leonardo dicaprio club euphoria fan
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 19 2024, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Euphoria may be set in set high school, but the TV series has fans of all ages!

In fact, Jacob Elordi shared that even Leonardo DiCaprio watches the dark HBO drama.

Article continues below advertisement
jacob elordi leonardo dicaprio euphoria
Source: mega

Jacob Elordi revealed Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of 'Euphoria.'

During his appearance on the Thursday, January 18, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Priscilla lead, 28, was asked if he knows of any famous Euphoria viewers.

"The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name drop. And it is a crazy name drop," the Aussie actor spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
jacob elordi leonardo dicaprio euphoria
Source: mega

The two men discussed cinema while 'in a club.'

"He came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger," Elordi recalled. "We're in this club and there's really loud music and everything and he’s like, ‘That shot in the first season, that shot where you came in...’ And it’s him and I in the middle of this club talking about camera angles. We're talking about cinema ..."

"It was amazing. He’s the GOAT [greatest of all time]," the Saltburn star added of the Oscar winner, 49.

Article continues below advertisement
jacob elordi leonardo dicaprio euphoria
Source: mega

'Euphoria' premiered in 2019.

The Season 2 finale aired in February 2022, but due to the writers strike, production for the third season never began, which led Jimmy Fallon to ask when the cast would start filming new episodes.

"I don't know. I hope it’s soon. Otherwise they’re gonna have to Benjamin Button me or something," the Hollywood hunk joked. "I'm assuming that we’ll have to go forward otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit."

MORE ON:
Jacob Elordi
Article continues below advertisement

While Elordi has continued to nab big roles in high-profile dramas — he recently landed the lead part in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein flick — his breakout came via starring in Netflix's rom-com trilogy The Kissing Booth. However, he didn't have the best things to say about the teen films.

"I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies," he confessed to GQ last year. "Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape."

Article continues below advertisement
jacob elordi leonardo dicaprio euphoria
Source: mega

Elordi is currently dating Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The BAFTA Film Awards nominee explained that those projects were part of a "one for them, one for me" deal, meaning that actors will do a mainstream movie and then do something smaller that they're more passionate about.

"That one’s a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you," he explained. "You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So, it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

His words didn't sit well with The Kissing Booth costar and ex-girlfriend Joey King.

"I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way," she told Variety when asked about her former boyfriend's remark.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.