Jacob Elordi Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio 'Came Up to Me in a Club' to Tell the Australian Star He's a 'Euphoria' Fan
Euphoria may be set in set high school, but the TV series has fans of all ages!
In fact, Jacob Elordi shared that even Leonardo DiCaprio watches the dark HBO drama.
During his appearance on the Thursday, January 18, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Priscilla lead, 28, was asked if he knows of any famous Euphoria viewers.
"The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name drop. And it is a crazy name drop," the Aussie actor spilled.
"He came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger," Elordi recalled. "We're in this club and there's really loud music and everything and he’s like, ‘That shot in the first season, that shot where you came in...’ And it’s him and I in the middle of this club talking about camera angles. We're talking about cinema ..."
"It was amazing. He’s the GOAT [greatest of all time]," the Saltburn star added of the Oscar winner, 49.
The Season 2 finale aired in February 2022, but due to the writers strike, production for the third season never began, which led Jimmy Fallon to ask when the cast would start filming new episodes.
"I don't know. I hope it’s soon. Otherwise they’re gonna have to Benjamin Button me or something," the Hollywood hunk joked. "I'm assuming that we’ll have to go forward otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit."
While Elordi has continued to nab big roles in high-profile dramas — he recently landed the lead part in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein flick — his breakout came via starring in Netflix's rom-com trilogy The Kissing Booth. However, he didn't have the best things to say about the teen films.
"I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies," he confessed to GQ last year. "Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape."
The BAFTA Film Awards nominee explained that those projects were part of a "one for them, one for me" deal, meaning that actors will do a mainstream movie and then do something smaller that they're more passionate about.
"That one’s a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you," he explained. "You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So, it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it."
His words didn't sit well with The Kissing Booth costar and ex-girlfriend Joey King.
"I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way," she told Variety when asked about her former boyfriend's remark.