Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Finally Offload $17.5 L.A. Million Mansion at a Major Discount Amid Separation

split photo of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Source: MEGA

The sprawling Hidden Hills property of the estranged couple sold for just $12.6 million.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have sold their Los Angeles mansion — just over a month after their separation was confirmed was on October 2.

The Full House star, 61, and fashion mogul, 62, originally asked for $17.5 million when they first listed the modern farmhouse in April 2024, but were forced to slash the price twice.

image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli finally sold their mansion.
Source: mega

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli finally sold their mansion.

After initially lowering the price to $16.5 million and failing to make a sale, they cut it again to $14.95 million.

Property records show they ended up accepting $2 million under asking.

That said, the former couple — who recently decided to call it quits after nearly 28 years of marriage — still made a decent profit after purchasing the home for $9.5 million in 2020.

They bought the luxe pad in August of that year, the same month they were sentenced to multiple months in prison for their roles in the infamous college admissions scandal.

The Home Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Have Left Behind

image of Sources have claimed the estranged spouses will 'ultimately divorce.'
Source: mega

Sources have claimed the estranged spouses will 'ultimately divorce.'

The nearly 12,000 square-foot residence within the gated Hidden Hills community — where other celebrities like the Kim Kardashian, Drake and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith also call home — features a full gym, home theater, chef's kitchen, wine cellar and a massive swimming pool out back.

The property also boasts a bocce ball court, a fire pit and a covered outdoor dining area.

According to the listing description, the impressive abode combines "modern luxury with rustic charm."

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin May Not See a Dime from the Fashion Mogul's Fortune

image of Lori Loughlin signed a prenuptial agreement when they wed in 1997.
Source: mega

Lori Loughlin signed a prenuptial agreement when they wed in 1997.

The sale comes just weeks after it was reported Lori Loughlin could walk away with nothing if she files for divorce. At this point, they are just separated.

Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much told People last month, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."

On Monday, October 20, a source revealed the Fuller House actress signed a prenuptial agreement to keep their assets separate when she wed Giannulli in 1997.

"It's something Mossimo insisted on before they married," the insider told an outlet. While Loughlin was famous for her role on the hit sitcom, "Mossimo was worth north of $100 million at the time."

What Happened Between Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli?

image of The 'Full House' star reportedly found 'incriminating' messages on the fashion designer's phone.
Source: mega

The 'Full House' star reportedly found 'incriminating' messages on the fashion designer's phone.

The couple allegedly split after the actress discovered "incriminating" texts on her husband’s phone.

"Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages," a source told an outlet.

But the 2019 Varsity Blues college admission scandal also rocked their marriage. Loughlin served a two-month prison sentence, while Giannulli was locked up for five months.

A source revealed, "Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."

