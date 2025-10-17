Lori Loughlin Discovering 'Incriminating' Texts on Mossimo Giannulli's Phone Was 'the Tipping Point' in Their Separation: Insider

Article continues below advertisement

More details are coming to light as to why Lori Loughlin decided to end her nearly 28-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli. According to a pal, the "tipping point came when" the actress "found a bunch" of "incriminating" text messages and emails on her estranged husband's phone.

The Pair's Trust Issuues

Source: mega A friend of Lori Loughlin's claimed the actress found 'incriminating' texts and emails on Mossimo Giannulli's phone.

The insider hinted that the two — who served different jail sentences for their part in the college admissions scandal — have had trust issues for a while. "Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse," the source spilled of when he was released from a facility in April 2021 after five months behind bars. Nowadays, the Full House alum, 61, wants "nothing to do with" the fashion designer, 62, and "wants to get her life back." The insider added that their two daughters have taken their mom's side in the breakup.

When Did the Stars Split?

Source: mega Though the two have only separated, a source said a divorce filing is inevitable.

As OK! reported, news of their separation was revealed on October 2. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much shared in a public statement. One week later, a source told a news outlet, "People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year. This isn’t a shock to people around them." "It has been a rough time for Lori," they noted, admitting, "she is devastated."

'No Chance' of Reconciliation

Source: mega The mom-of-two was 'devastated' over the split, said a source.

While the exes originally "thought a break could help" them work it out, the insider revealed things have changed. "They will not reconcile — there is currently no chance — and will ultimately divorce," they insisted.

Have Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Started Seeing Other People?

Source: mega An insider said the exes' two daughters sided with their mom in the split.