or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Lori Loughlin
OK LogoCOUPLES

Lori Loughlin 'Thrilled' to Return to Hallmark and Focus on Career After Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli

Split photo of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin reportedly couldn't be more thrilled about working after split from Mossimo Giannulli.

Profile Image

Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin could not be more excited about her new career prospects.

As a source recently claimed to Page Six, “She is thrilled to be back working. She is back at Hallmark working happily.”

This comes after she officially ended her marriage of more than 28 years to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of sources said Lori Loughlin is 'thrilled' to be back to work.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Lori Loughlin is 'thrilled' to be back to work.

Loughlin has also just returned to social media on August 31, seven years after deactivating her account in 2019 following the college admissions scandal.

According to the insider, she is now looking ahead and getting back to work on some of Hallmark's staple offerings.

“She’s working again!” the source said. “She is returning to When Calls the Heart and is taping episodes now. It will air early next year. She also has a Garage Sale Mystery movie airing on Hallmark on September 17, along with a holiday movie.”

“She has been keeping everything with the divorce close to herself,” a second source shared with the outlet, hinting that the Full House actress appears to want to put her past behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin Filed For Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli Last Week

Image of Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, on September 4, Loughlin, 62, filed for divorce from Giannulli, 63, though the date of separation listed was August 31, 2025.

The pair has two adult daughters: Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26.

Per the latest court documents, the reason behind the end of their union is irreconcilable differences, per Page Six, though there have been numerous reports that their 2019 scandal was pretty much the beginning of the end for them.

MORE ON:
Lori Loughlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were Involved in a College Scandal in 2019

Image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were involved in a nationwide college admissions scandal in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were involved in a nationwide college admissions scandal in 2019.

Back in 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli found themselves trapped in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The former couple had allegedly attempted to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by paying $500,000 to pose as members of the crew team.

However, things backfired when it was later discovered that neither of the two children was a competitive rower.

Image of Lori Loughlin used to be a staple for the Hallmark channel before her scandal.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin used to be a staple for the Hallmark channel before her scandal.

In the wake of the same, both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against them.

But they later switched their pleas to guilty to take a plea deal.

As a result, the Garage Sale Mysteries actress had to serve for around two months in federal prison, while the fashion designer ended up serving five months.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.