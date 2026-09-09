Lori Loughlin 'Thrilled' to Return to Hallmark and Focus on Career After Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli
Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin could not be more excited about her new career prospects.
As a source recently claimed to Page Six, “She is thrilled to be back working. She is back at Hallmark working happily.”
This comes after she officially ended her marriage of more than 28 years to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.
Loughlin has also just returned to social media on August 31, seven years after deactivating her account in 2019 following the college admissions scandal.
According to the insider, she is now looking ahead and getting back to work on some of Hallmark's staple offerings.
“She’s working again!” the source said. “She is returning to When Calls the Heart and is taping episodes now. It will air early next year. She also has a Garage Sale Mystery movie airing on Hallmark on September 17, along with a holiday movie.”
“She has been keeping everything with the divorce close to herself,” a second source shared with the outlet, hinting that the Full House actress appears to want to put her past behind her.
Lori Loughlin Filed For Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli Last Week
Earlier this month, on September 4, Loughlin, 62, filed for divorce from Giannulli, 63, though the date of separation listed was August 31, 2025.
The pair has two adult daughters: Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26.
Per the latest court documents, the reason behind the end of their union is irreconcilable differences, per Page Six, though there have been numerous reports that their 2019 scandal was pretty much the beginning of the end for them.
- Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Relationship 'Never Recovered' After College Admissions Scandal as Actress Felt 'He Got Her Involved'
- Lori Loughlin Is 'Looking To Return To Acting' Following Her Prison Release
- Lori Loughlin 'Still Extremely Angry' at Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli 3 Months After Split
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Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were Involved in a College Scandal in 2019
Back in 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli found themselves trapped in a nationwide college admissions scandal.
The former couple had allegedly attempted to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by paying $500,000 to pose as members of the crew team.
However, things backfired when it was later discovered that neither of the two children was a competitive rower.
In the wake of the same, both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against them.
But they later switched their pleas to guilty to take a plea deal.
As a result, the Garage Sale Mysteries actress had to serve for around two months in federal prison, while the fashion designer ended up serving five months.