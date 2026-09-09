Lori Loughlin 'Thrilled' to Return to Hallmark and Focus on Career After Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli

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Lori Loughlin could not be more excited about her new career prospects. As a source recently claimed to Page Six, “She is thrilled to be back working. She is back at Hallmark working happily.” This comes after she officially ended her marriage of more than 28 years to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

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Source: MEGA Sources said Lori Loughlin is 'thrilled' to be back to work.

Loughlin has also just returned to social media on August 31, seven years after deactivating her account in 2019 following the college admissions scandal. According to the insider, she is now looking ahead and getting back to work on some of Hallmark's staple offerings. “She’s working again!” the source said. “She is returning to When Calls the Heart and is taping episodes now. It will air early next year. She also has a Garage Sale Mystery movie airing on Hallmark on September 17, along with a holiday movie.” “She has been keeping everything with the divorce close to herself,” a second source shared with the outlet, hinting that the Full House actress appears to want to put her past behind her.

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Lori Loughlin Filed For Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli Last Week

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, on September 4, Loughlin, 62, filed for divorce from Giannulli, 63, though the date of separation listed was August 31, 2025. The pair has two adult daughters: Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26. Per the latest court documents, the reason behind the end of their union is irreconcilable differences, per Page Six, though there have been numerous reports that their 2019 scandal was pretty much the beginning of the end for them.

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Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were Involved in a College Scandal in 2019

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were involved in a nationwide college admissions scandal in 2019.

Back in 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli found themselves trapped in a nationwide college admissions scandal. The former couple had allegedly attempted to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by paying $500,000 to pose as members of the crew team. However, things backfired when it was later discovered that neither of the two children was a competitive rower.

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin used to be a staple for the Hallmark channel before her scandal.