Lori Loughlin Looks Unrecognizable Alongside Daughter Olivia Jade as 'Full House' Star Debuts New Bob Amid 'Facelift' Rumors

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Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli had a girls' night out in glamorous gowns as they attended LACMA’s Opening Gala for David Geffen Galleries on Thursday, April 16. Loughlin stunned in a $1,360 Rebecca Vallance silver sequin dress with a thigh-high slit. She flaunted a brand-new haircut as well: a shoulder-length chop with wispy bangs hanging over her eyes.

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Source: @oliviajade/Instagram Olivia Jade wore a black gown with lace and mesh details on the bodice.

Meanwhile, Giannulli, 26, showed some skin in a dress featuring a see-through black lace bodice and long satin skirt. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down style with money pieces hanging in front. On Friday, April 17, the influencer shared an Instagram post with several images of her event outfit, including one snapshot alongside her famous mom. “🖤 @lacma,” Giannulli captioned the upload. Fellow mega-influencer Paige Lorenze commented, “Perfection,” while another content creator added, “barbie x 2.”

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Lori Loughlin Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Source: MEGA Fans think Lori Loughlin may have gotten plastic surgery.

The recent mother-daughter outing comes as Loughlin embarks on a busy event season. The star looked unrecognizable as she rocked glam makeup and effortless waves at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening 2026 Gala on Wednesday, March 11, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Giannulli was once again by her mother’s side, along with Loughlin’s other daughter, Isabella. Fans were quick to point out how different the 61-year-old looked. “Is Lori Loughlin in the room with us??” one person wondered, while another laughed, “That’s not Lori Laughlin [sic] 😂😂😂.” A third questioned, “Who is that?”

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Did Lori Loughlin Get a Facelift?

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin split from her husband last October.

Dr. Onir Spiegel, Director of Aesthetic Services at The Spiegel Center, exclusively told OK! that Loughlin may have gotten plastic surgery. “It appears that Lori Loughlin may have undergone a deep plane facelift, along with some form of skin resurfacing — such as Ellacor or a CO₂ laser — to smooth fine lines and improve overall skin texture,” she claimed. “Her jawline appears significantly more defined, and there is noticeable improvement in the cheeks and the area around the eyes. This could be the result of extending the facelift in a more vertical direction, possibly combined with a temporal brow lift.” That being said, the doctor noted her smoother complexion may also be “influenced by photo filters or lighting, similar to what we’ve seen in other high-profile cases where results appear more dramatic in images than in real life.”

Lori Loughlin Separated From Husband Mossimo Giannulli

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were married for 28 years.