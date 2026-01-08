Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Relationship 'Never Recovered' After College Admissions Scandal as Actress Felt 'He Got Her Involved'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
The writing is on the wall for Lori Loughlin and estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli's marriage.
Though the two — who announced their separation in October 2025 — had "a lot of ups and downs" throughout their relationship, an insider revealed the college admissions scandal was the "turning point" in their romance.
How Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage Fizzled Out
"They never really connected or recovered their relationship after that," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She felt that he got her involved. She didn’t fully blame him, but he spearheaded it. She never fully forgave him and never fully got over it, and they were never the same after."
The Stars Will Likely Divorce in the Future
In the end, an additional insider said they both admitted to making "mistakes."
While the two aren't in a "rush" to file for divorce due to the burden of splitting up their assets, the first source noted they are continuing to "live separate lives and figure out next steps."
"Divorce looks like it’s in the future," the source declared.
The stars sold their shared home at a major discount in November 2025.
- Mossimo Giannulli & Lori Loughlin's Relationship Was 'Falling Apart Before They Headed To Prison,' Source Spills
- Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage In Crisis: 'They're Dealing With A Lot Of Issues Right Now,' Says Source
- Lori Loughlin's Husband, Mossimo Giannulli, Reports To Prison After Guilty Plea
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the split, the "amicable" parents-of-two "don’t hate each other."
"The dynamic between Lori and Mossimo is cordial these days," the source insisted. "They are still in family group chats, and communication is friendly."
Inside the College Admissions Scandal
As OK! reported, the Full House star, 61, and the designer, 62, were both arrested after they were caught bribing USC to get their daughters, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27, accepted into the university.
After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, Loughlin spent two months behind bars and was released in December 2020.
"I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry, and I need to face the consequences and make amends," the actress said before her sentence began.
Giannulli was sentenced to five months but spent the last month in home confinement.
Lori Loughlin's Hollywood Comeback
The mom-of-two's drama caused her to be blacklisted from Hollywood, as she was cut from Hallmark's When Calls the Heart. However, the network just announced she would be reprising her role after a six-year hiatus.
"Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties," Michelle Vicary, the head of programming at Hallmark Channel, shared of Loughlin's character. "At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series."