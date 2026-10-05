Lori Loughlin Says She's in Her 'Year of Yes' as She's 'Embracing New Things': 'An Exciting Journey'

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Lori Loughlin is having a ball in her 60s! "Life is always presenting you with change or things that you might never have expected, and I think to be able to roll with the punches and go with the flow, and then embrace new things and say yes, it’s exciting. It’s an exciting journey," the Full House star, 62, exclusively tells OK! while talking about teaming up with her longtime friend Laurie Felt to launch LOLA by Laurie Felt, a new four-piece capsule collection debuting on QVC on October 5 and marking the star's first collection with QVC. "You do get to a certain age where you don’t care what other people think, and that’s a really beautiful place to be. It really is. You just have enough of yourself. Not to say that we don’t have our insecurities, but you have enough of yourself that you’re like, 'You know what? This is who I am. I’m not perfect. Love me, leave me. This is who I am,'" Loughlin, who shares daughters Bella, 28, and Olivia Jade, 27, with estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli, continues of her philosophy.

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Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Lori Loughlin is still close with her 'Full House' costars.

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Loughlin, who is still close with her Full House costars, said John Stamos put it all into perspective for her. "Just recently I went to Orlando, and John Stamos said to me, 'Come on, we’re going to go on the Tron ride.' And I’m like, 'Well, what is that?' And he’s like, 'It’s a roller coaster.' I’m like, 'I don’t do roller coasters.' And he goes, 'You do now.' And he made me get on the roller coaster. I was terrified, and by the time I was done, I was exhilarated. I literally got off going, 'What other roller coaster can we go on?' We went on four more roller coasters. It’s the year of yes. That’s what I feel like. It’s the year of, 'Let’s go. Let’s see what could happen.' You could fail. Okay, so what?" the starlet shares.

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Loughlin, who is back in the spotlight with her Hallmark movies, now has a new venture: taking on the fashion industry. Loughlin is teaming up with her longtime friend Felt to launch LOLA by Laurie Felt, a new four-piece capsule collection debuting on QVC. "Well, this one dragged me in. She’s like, 'Listen, I like your style.' And I said, 'But half the time I look like I’m a homeless person.' I have the right things, I’m all put together, but sort of homeless-looking. And I said, 'You want to do homeless chic?' And she said, 'Yeah, that’s what I want to do,'" she shares of how the collab came about. "Then the idea of working together was so appealing because I love to work, she loves to work, but we love our time with our friends. So to be able to do this together is really exciting. We’re going to go to QVC together. She’s not alone in a hotel room. We’re with each other. It’s going to be fun."

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Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM The star has two daughters.

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Felt, who has been friends with Loughlin for 25 years, says the Rad star been "approached" to do many lines over the years, but she isn't one to "slap her name on anything." "She knows that I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I know denim. I brought her a thousand different kinds of denim samples to pick from, closing her eyes, feeling everything, and really wanting it to be something that she feels proud to put her name on, and not just put her name on something," Felt says.

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Source: NATASHA LEE Lori Loughlin and Laurie Felt have been friends for over 25 years.

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"I love fashion. I’ve been around fashion my whole life. But when she came to me, and she said, 'Let’s try this,' I thought, 'Well, why not?' Why am I going to put a number on myself and stop myself? Why am I going to say, 'I’m such-and-such age. I can’t do this?' Well, yeah, I can. And I have my really dear friend right here to help me and teach me and show me the ropes," the Hallmark star adds.

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The four-piece capsule shows off their individual styles. "My approach is a little more casual. I like a slouchier jean, a baggier look. I think it was also important for me — we’re going into the holidays, and we wanted to embrace the Christmas holiday season. I work with Hallmark so much, and I have a Christmas movie coming out at the end of the month, so we wanted to incorporate that into the mix as well," Loughlin notes. "We have some really cozy sweaters. One is called the Chalet Sweater. It looks like it stepped right out of a Hallmark movie. It’s really yummy. I just thought, going into the holidays, embrace all that cozy, oversized sweaters." Felt adds, "Our style isn’t the same. You know what I mean? Or even in the same city. But it has a slightly different bend, and it’s something that I really admire about Lori. I always wear heels. I always wear something maybe a little fitted or whatever, and she’ll roll into the nicest event in flats, Birkenstocks, whatever, but looks great. So it’s that cool-girl kind of comfortable."

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Source: NATASHA LEE The ladies want people to feel their best in these new clothes.