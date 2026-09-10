Lori Loughlin Not Interested in Dating Despite Initiating Mossimo Giannuli Divorce: Report
Sept. 10 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin reportedly wasn’t looking for a new relationship after filing for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli.
Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ her decision wasn't tied to another romance.
Instead, the Garage Sale Mysteries actress appeared ready to move forward on her own terms as she entered a new chapter.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Grew Apart
The couple lived separately for more than a year before she filed for divorce.
The divorce documents list their separation as August 31, 2025.
They married in 1997 and share two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.
Lori also recently returned to Instagram as she focused on the next stage of her life.
She continued working on movies, leaving little room in her schedule for dating.
The divorce filing also noted that Lori and Mossimo signed a prenuptial agreement.
The documents stated that spousal support would be addressed at a later date.
Their marriage went through several difficult years, including the college admissions scandal and the prison sentences.
The former couple also sold their Hidden Hills mansion for more than $12 million late last year.
John Stamos Defends Lori Loughlin Amid Mossimo Giannulli Split
- Lori Loughlin 'Still Extremely Angry' at Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli 3 Months After Split
- Lori Loughlin 'Thrilled' to Return to Hallmark and Focus on Career After Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli
- Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Relationship 'Never Recovered' After College Admissions Scandal as Actress Felt 'He Got Her Involved'
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John Stamos also spoke out in defense of Lori.
Per TMZ, the Full House star discussed it during an appearance on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s "Good Guys" podcast.
The Alice in Wonderland star said his heart breaks for Lori and placed much of the blame for the scandal on Mossimo.
He described the fashion designer as a narcissist and said the Fuller House alum was unfairly made into a symbol of wealthy parents trying to secure opportunities for their children.
Lori Loughlin Found Some Positive Side To Prison Time
John also remembered a conversation he had with Lori following her prison sentence.
When Calls the Heart actress gave him a glimpse into how she approached her time behind bars.
"I met a bunch of nice ladies in prison and joined a book club," Lori told Never Too Young to Die actor, according to his recollection.
The Born to Ride star viewed her outlook as another example of how she tried to find something positive during a difficult period, and he even expressed sympathy for his longtime friend.
Lori and Mossimo both pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal after prosecutors accused them of paying $500,000 to admissions fixer Rick Singer to help their daughter get into the University of Southern California as a fake crew recruit.
Lori served two months in prison, while Mossimo served five months.