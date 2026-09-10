Lori Loughlin Not Interested in Dating Despite Initiating Mossimo Giannuli Divorce: Report

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Lori Loughlin reportedly wasn’t looking for a new relationship after filing for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ her decision wasn't tied to another romance. Instead, the Garage Sale Mysteries actress appeared ready to move forward on her own terms as she entered a new chapter.

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Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Grew Apart

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli shared two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.

The couple lived separately for more than a year before she filed for divorce. The divorce documents list their separation as August 31, 2025. They married in 1997 and share two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli. Lori also recently returned to Instagram as she focused on the next stage of her life. She continued working on movies, leaving little room in her schedule for dating.

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Source: MEGA Image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli signed a prenuptial agreement before their divorce.

The divorce filing also noted that Lori and Mossimo signed a prenuptial agreement. The documents stated that spousal support would be addressed at a later date. Their marriage went through several difficult years, including the college admissions scandal and the prison sentences. The former couple also sold their Hidden Hills mansion for more than $12 million late last year.

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John Stamos Defends Lori Loughlin Amid Mossimo Giannulli Split

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Source: MEGA John Stamos expressed sympathy for Lori Loughlin while reflecting on her difficult experience.

John Stamos also spoke out in defense of Lori. Per TMZ, the Full House star discussed it during an appearance on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s "Good Guys" podcast. The Alice in Wonderland star said his heart breaks for Lori and placed much of the blame for the scandal on Mossimo. He described the fashion designer as a narcissist and said the Fuller House alum was unfairly made into a symbol of wealthy parents trying to secure opportunities for their children.

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Lori Loughlin Found Some Positive Side To Prison Time

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin reflected on her time in prison and the positive outlook she shared with John Stamos.

John also remembered a conversation he had with Lori following her prison sentence. When Calls the Heart actress gave him a glimpse into how she approached her time behind bars. "I met a bunch of nice ladies in prison and joined a book club," Lori told Never Too Young to Die actor, according to his recollection. The Born to Ride star viewed her outlook as another example of how she tried to find something positive during a difficult period, and he even expressed sympathy for his longtime friend.

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Source: MEGA Image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.