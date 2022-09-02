Lost Boy Entertainment: Small Dorm Room Beginnings To A Multi-Million Dollar Company

The company boasts an impressive list of clientele, including the likes of major corporations like Google, Target, Kool-Aid, and Procter & Gamble, which whom they collaborated on influencer marketing with. The firm also is credited for working with major music acts and labels like Snoop Dogg, Trippie Redd, Tory Lanez, and more. While the entrepreneurial duo and their company have become known for being marketing gurus online, they aren’t only defined by their work in the entertainment space.

Anderson is most publicly known under his stage name Trust’N, an alias that has also become known throughout the online space, given the scope of his work in the PR industry. As an independent artist, Anderson has amassed millions of listeners online, charting multiple times. The singer is currently under a distribution deal with Create Music Group and recently announced the release date of his newest project, ‘Neverland.’ Set to come out on September 16th, the five-song EP is a follow-up collaboration with his long-time musical partner Bkwds.