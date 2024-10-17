Louis Tomlinson Is 'Beyond Devastated' After One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne's Sudden Death: 'I'm Really Struggling'
Louis Tomlinson is the first member of One Direction to speak out about Liam Payne's tragic death on Wednesday, September 16.
“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul,” Tomlinson wrote on Thursday, October 17, via Instagram.
"I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction," he shared of their history.
Tomlinson also praised his "gift for writing" music.
"The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam. A message to you Liam if you’re listening,I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be. I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X," he continued.
That same day, One Direction's Instagram account posted a statement about Payne.
“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," the statement from Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Tomlinson read.
As OK! previously reported, Payne suddenly died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.
"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti explained about the situation. "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."