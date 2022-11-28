Lourdes Leon Stuns In Streetwear While Attending New York Knicks Game After Sharing Details About Growing Up With Mom Madonna

Courtside chic!

Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, took New York City by storm this week, turning heads while attending a New York Knicks game with a pal.

On Sunday, November 27, Leon, 26, was spotted sitting courtside as she cheered on the Manhattan-based team in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The model kept it casual during her sporty day out, donning a sultry corset top, a fur jacket and a pair of avant-garde ripped jeans. The star completed her look with a pair of chunky black shoes and a subtle ring.