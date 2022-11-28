Lourdes Leon Stuns In Streetwear While Attending New York Knicks Game After Sharing Details About Growing Up With Mom Madonna
Courtside chic!
Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, took New York City by storm this week, turning heads while attending a New York Knicks game with a pal.
On Sunday, November 27, Leon, 26, was spotted sitting courtside as she cheered on the Manhattan-based team in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The model kept it casual during her sporty day out, donning a sultry corset top, a fur jacket and a pair of avant-garde ripped jeans. The star completed her look with a pair of chunky black shoes and a subtle ring.
Leon’s recent NYC outing comes shortly after the singer got candid about her “nepo baby” label, revealing that she is well aware that being the Queen of Pop’s daughter comes with quite a few perks.
MADONNA POSES FOR RISQUÉ SNAPS IN MAGAZINE SPREAD AS DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON PLANS INTERVENTION OVER HER DRESSING TOO SEXY AT 63\
“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon explained during a new interview, published on Monday, November 21.“And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize.”
Though the Lock&Key artist went on to slam “nepotism babies” as being “pretty awful usually,” she credited her famous parents with helping her avoid several of the major pitfalls that come with growing up in the limelight.
“My mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that,” she continued, noting she may have a different perspective if she grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., a city she said is “lacking in character.”
The singer also revealed that the adults in her life made quite the effort to normalize her anything-but-normal childhood experience. During her younger years, Lourdes said that one of her mother’s assistants falsely told her that she was the daughter of another celeb — Outkast’s Andre 3000 — a fib seemingly meant to convince the young star that hearing her mom’s music on the radio was a run-of-the-mill experience.
MADONNA'S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON ADMITS SHE'D 'BE STUPID TO NOT REALIZE' THE PRIVILEGES OF HAVING A FAMOUS MOM
“I was like, ‘Oh, cool!’” Leon said with a laugh, joking that the assistant in question was “literally white.”
Daily Mail previously reported on Leon’s recent night out in New York City.