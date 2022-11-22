Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Admits She'd 'Be Stupid To Not Realize' The Privileges Of Having A Famous Mom

Months after making headlines with her first single, “Lock&Key”, Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, is getting candid about navigating her career with the queen of pop as her mother.

“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” the model-turned-musician explained in a new sit-down, published on Monday, November 21.

“And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” the 26-year-old star continued, adding that “Nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that.”