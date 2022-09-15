Like Mother, Like Daughter! Madonna & Lourdes Leon Step Out For New York Fashion Week
Madonna and Lourdes Leon are the New York Fashion week mother-daughter duo we've been asking for! Both the "Like A Virgin" vocalist and the up and coming music star made bold statements during the annual shows and afterparties.
In photos seen here, Madonna made a splash on Monday, September 12, at the LaQuan Smith’s post-show party at The Blond where she rocked a loud hot pink wig paired with bleached eyebrows and an oversized yellow hoodie for the edgy outing.
HUNG UP & LOVED UP! MADONNA SPOTTED GETTING COZY WITH 23-YEAR-OLD MODEL IN NEW YORK CITY
Leon stood out from the crowd as she showed up at the same event as her famous mama in a completely shredded crop top matched with a sheer mini and pair of tall black leather boots.
Despite being a mother to six children, the "Material Girl" has never shied away from her racier side, dating much younger male models, making out with all of her friends and wearing extremely reveling outfits. But that doesn't mean her kids love all of the racy antics.
Her children, including the "Lock&Key" singer, along with Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James,16, and 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, reportedly "cringe" at the provocative way their mother conducts herself.
“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end."
THE ULTIMATE MATERIAL GIRL: WATCH HOW MADONNA ROSE TO STARDOM WITH PROVOCATIVE VIDEOS AND STUNNING STAMINA
The brood loves their mamma dearly, “but it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” says the insider, adding that Leon and Ritchie have “struggled for years” with her pick me behavior.
“Madonna thinks she's being hip and irreverent and still gets this huge kick out of shocking people, but it’s reaching a boiling point,” the source said of the matriarch.