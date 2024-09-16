'Love Is Blind' Star Stacy Snyder Shares How She Met Her New 'Amazing' Girlfriend: 'Best Decision Ever'
Stacy Snyder is in a new relationship, and she couldn't be happier!
The blonde beauty, who came out as queer on August 28, shared more details about how she met her new girlfriend.
“A couple of brands and local businesses reached out for a collab and … when I saw her profile, I was like, ‘Wait, who’s this?’” Snyder said in the Instagram clip of how her romance began. “We used to live in the same apartment complex and we have a ton of mutual friends.”
“We started hanging out, going out together, hanging out with our mutual friends. After my last relationship, I was taking time to myself to heal,” Snyder continued. “But after a few months, it was just kind of this, like, unsaid thing. It was just like, ‘Should we give this a whirl outside of being friends?’”
Despite being hesitant to make a move on now-girlfriend, things worked out in the end.
“It was the best decision that I’ve ever made. She is amazing and it was just such an easy transition because we already had, like, the trust,” Snyder said. “We knew so much about each other.”
The 35-year-old reality show star noted in her Instagram Story that she was “scared sh----ss” to come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Fortunately, people were supportive of her finding love elsewhere.
“I’m literally speechless. I was not expecting that,” she said, referring to fans’ positive reception to her reveal. “I was actually fully expecting hate, a lot of it. I always get a lot of hate and I’m like, ‘Is it the algorithm or it’s just like, ‘Hate Stacy?’ But anyway, it was just really nice. [A] freaking nice change, so thank you. I love y’all.”
Snyder's revelations on social media about her love life and identity drew positive reactions from her followers.
“More and more women are discovering how AMAZING dating other women can be,” one commented on her post.
"How did I miss this omg!! 😍😂 happy for you, 💃🏼," another one wrote.
“It’s my favorite thing when people come off straight dating shows and then come out,” the third comment read.
Snyder was previously engaged to Izzy Zapata, whom she met on the Netflix series. She called off their romance at the altar, explaining that they needed to spend more time together before tying the knot.