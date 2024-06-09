Maren Morris Reveals She's Bisexual During Pride Month — 8 Months After Ryan Hurd Divorce
Maren Morris is out and proud! On Sunday, June 9, the country star, 34, made a big announcement on social media.
"PHOENIX, AZ happy to be the B in LGBTQ+happy pride 🌈photos: @worldfamousmuriel," she captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing a sheer white top and black bra following her recent show.
Of course, people were excited to see the "Girl" songstress, who filed for divorce from Ryan Hurd in October 2023, live her best life. One person wrote, "HAPPY PRIDE!!!!! thanks for being an inspiration and what a special pride this one is 🏳️🌈🤍," while another said, "from seeing you as a closeted 16 year old on the hero tour to being out and proud at 24 and seeing you doing the same 🥹🫶🏻 love you endlessly and happy pride!! 💖🏳️🌈."
A third person added, "AHHH MAREN IM SO PROUD OF YOU HAPPY PRIDE MONTH GIRLIE 🫶🏼."
In December, Morris broke her silence about her split.
"I cut all the trauma out of my hair," she told Howard Stern of her new bob hairstyle on his Sirius XM show. "I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."
"It's ongoing," she stated of her own divorce, adding that she wasn't sure if she was ready to find someone new just yet.
"I would like this to sort of wrap up. I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."
Morris, who shares son Hayes with Hurd, and the singer, 37, reached an agreement on all issues relating to their divorce on January 4, court documents revealed.
Morris has always been an outspoken advocate for queer and trans people.
"The way the country music industry has treated LGBTQ people has been awful — there’s been almost no representation. There are people like Ty Herndon, who wasn’t able to come out until he was basically not in the industry anymore. But there is progress being made: T.J. Osborne, one of my closest friends, came out a couple years ago, and there’s such support behind him because it’s like, 'Yeah, it doesn’t matter,'" she wrote for Billboard.
"In my career, I have been pretty clear with my values and putting my money where my mouth is, and over time, I’ve achieved a larger audience. So to anyone who’s a juggernaut of the industry or to new artists just trying to break right into this: I have worked bit by bit to build my business to where it is. When you speak out or you show up to a rally, you’re going to gain fans and you’re going to lose fans. Even if it’s for a piece of legislation that’s going to affect people’s bodily autonomy, or their way of making a living, or who they can marry, it is going to be political to the other side. You’re going to lose some people, but you’ll also gain some that never looked in your direction before. On a moral level, as a fan, wouldn’t it be so nice to know that you’re paying for a ticket or a T-shirt of somebody that isn’t a s------ person? Being inclusive is good for business because you open yourself up to the world," she continued.