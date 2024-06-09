Maren Morris Reveals She's Bisexual During Pride Month — 8 Months After Ryan Hurd Divorce

In December, Morris broke her silence about her split.

"I cut all the trauma out of my hair," she told Howard Stern of her new bob hairstyle on his Sirius XM show. "I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

"It's ongoing," she stated of her own divorce, adding that she wasn't sure if she was ready to find someone new just yet.

"I would like this to sort of wrap up. I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."