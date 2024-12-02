'Love Island' Host Maya Jama Flaunts 'Snatched' Waist and Toned Abs After At-Home Sculpting Treatment: Photos

The star, 30, is currently single after ending her on-off romance with British singer Stormzy, 31, in July.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Jama revealed she's ready to settle down if she finds the right man.

"I am so happy right now but the next person I meet I want to marry and have kids with, so obviously I’m feeling fussy," she confessed. "I’ve created such a nice life for myself alone and I don’t want anyone who’s not going to add to that."