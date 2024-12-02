'Love Island' Host Maya Jama Flaunts 'Snatched' Waist and Toned Abs After At-Home Sculpting Treatment: Photos
Winter is just a few weeks away, but Maya Jama is ready to lounge by the pool in a bikini!
On Sunday, December 1, the Love Island host showed off the results from an at-home treatment that toned her midsection.
On her Instagram Story, the reality star wore nothing but a tiny black bra top and matching bottoms to put her small waist and defined abs on display.
"@thesculptstation at home snatchhh," she captioned the post.
The star, 30, is currently single after ending her on-off romance with British singer Stormzy, 31, in July.
In a recent interview with The Standard, Jama revealed she's ready to settle down if she finds the right man.
"I am so happy right now but the next person I meet I want to marry and have kids with, so obviously I’m feeling fussy," she confessed. "I’ve created such a nice life for myself alone and I don’t want anyone who’s not going to add to that."
"I’m in this lovely bubble and I don’t want you unless you make me happy. If you’re not, I kind of don’t need you," she continued. "One thing I’ve learned: some people are like, ‘I’m lonely, I need someone.’ But the mission in life is to make yourself happy, then find someone who brings something that matches that to the table."
"I don’t have a problem meeting men," Jama clarified. "I’ve never struggled romantically, can I say that? But yes, finding someone who truly gets you is the challenge."
Another thing she's ready to tackle head-on is expanding her career.
"I’ve done every TV show in the U.K. that I want to do," she said. "My little experiment with producing showed me I’m ready for a new challenge and that might be acting. I’m open to it."
"People used to say to me, 'Stay in your lane,' but that means thinking small," the radio DJ noted. "My ambitions have evolved, now I think big."
Since her financial advisors informed her she could comfortably retire at 40, she revealed that's her goal — however, "I want to make a lot more money first," she declared.
One of Jama's biggest inspirations in life is Rihanna, as she's mastered multiple industries.
"She’s a best-selling artist but most of her money these days comes from her fashion line Fenty," Jama explained. "And I spoke to Victoria Beckham again recently and she’s grown so much too: from Spice Girl to global fashion and beauty entrepreneur."