'Love Island USA' Star Leah Kateb Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Miguel Harichi as Couple Adjusts to Life After Hit Reality Show: Photos
Love Island USA star Leah Kateb found her "London Boy!"
The 25-year-old — who is admittedly a fan of Taylor Swift — successfully found love during Season 6 of the hit reality dating show, as she left the villa with her now-boyfriend, Miguel Harichi, and quickly became a favorite among viewers worldwide.
On Wednesday, August 21, Kateb and the British lad simultaneously took to Instagram with a series of photos showing off their mega-hot romance.
"Wassup bullet," Kateb captioned her post, while Harichi wrote, "wassup Suki," alongside a similar carousel of images.
The reality stars were comedically referencing a famous scene from the 2003 film 2 Fast 2 Furious, in which Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner and Devon Aoki's Suki acknowledge one another ahead of a race they were both competing in.
In the photos shared by both Kateb and Harichi, the brunette bombshell intimately sat on her man's lap while sitting inside of a room in New York City, where the majority of Season 6's cast traveled to for the reunion, which aired on Peacock on Monday night, August 19.
Kateb looked absolutely stunning in the pictures, sporting a see-through top and a black bralette with blue jeans and a full face of glam. Her black Christian Dior saddle bag sat on a table in front of them as Harichi flexed beside his girlfriend in a white tank top.
Fans gushed over the duo in the comments section of their posts, with one user writing, "how are you both so beautiful," as another supporter gushed: "So happy you’re both still together!!"
"People’s prince and princess ❤️," a third admirer added, while a fourth expressed, "whew!! Hottest couple ever."
The lovebirds have been official since Harichi surprised Kateb for her 25th birthday, which was on Sunday, August 11.
During the reunion, Harichi shed light on how the two kept their romance alive after leaving the villa in Fiji, where the show was filmed.
"When I went back to London, we’ve been talking every day," the U.K. native explained, noting he and Kateb would FaceTime for hours.
Unable to stay away from his lover, Harichi worked with fellow cast member and Season 6 winner Serena Page — who also recently became official with the other half of her winning couple, Kordell Beckham, after leaving the villa — to surprise Kateb by showing up to her birthday dinner.
At the special gathering, Harichi brought "a little card" to give to his girl.
"In that card, I did a big old speech. And then I asked her to be my girlfriend," he shared.