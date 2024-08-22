'Love Island USA' Star Leah Kateb Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Miguel Harichi as Couple Adjusts to Life After Hit Reality Show: Photos

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi found love in the 'Love Island USA' villa!

The 25-year-old — who is admittedly a fan of Taylor Swift — successfully found love during Season 6 of the hit reality dating show , as she left the villa with her now-boyfriend, Miguel Harichi , and quickly became a favorite among viewers worldwide.

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi have been spending time together in NYC after filming the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion.

On Wednesday, August 21, Kateb and the British lad simultaneously took to Instagram with a series of photos showing off their mega-hot romance.

"Wassup bullet," Kateb captioned her post, while Harichi wrote, "wassup Suki," alongside a similar carousel of images.