'Love Island USA' Star Kordell Beckham Says He and Girlfriend Serena Page Are 'Stronger Than Ever' After Winning Season 6
America's favorite reality television couple is still happily in love!
Love Island USA Season 6 winner Kordell Beckham opened up about his relationship with costar Serena Page during an exclusive chat with OK! while discussing his partnership with the got milk? Real Matches Are Back campaign.
Sharing advice for singles around the world ahead of his appearance at the classic American diner Mel’s Drive-In for an in-person speed-dating event last month, Beckham emphasized what makes a good foundation for a relationship.
"One thing [people] can do [when dating] is just come out with friendships. Maybe they couldn't find something where they can start a relationship, but they can start a friendship," he mentioned.
"And if they know from watching this past season, they'll know that if you start off from friendship, it'll work exactly way better than something else. Take it from me," Beckham quipped, referencing him infamously being "friend-zoned" by Page at the beginning of their time in the villa, but ultimately leaving Fiji as winners of Love Island USA Season 6.
"Look at us, we're stronger than ever," the model — who asked Page to be his girlfriend shortly after leaving the show — declared. "A friendship bond is the quickest way to make something real and strong and have a super tight connection."
As for their secret to staying grounded? Beckham shared: "Motivating each other to do what we have to do, but still make time for each other as well."
"Also kind of giving space," he thought — except the lovebirds admittedly "haven't really been away from each other" for more than "four, maybe five days" at a time since coming out of the villa hand in hand.
"We might be around each other a lot, but we also allow each other to branch off and do some things, take a breather and then come back," he added. "So, we can have time to miss each other. Those few hours that we're away, we still allow each other to have time to miss."
Plus, Beckham said "communication has been the best thing for us so far."
"Just keeping each other in the loop, especially about how we feel," he explained.
While Beckham will forever be thankful for his time on Love Island USA, the reality television personality confessed he hadn't "watched [his] season yet," as he "didn't know if [he] wanted to go back to see it again."
When it comes to dating, one piece of advice Beckham shared was to "keep trying" and "don't settle."
"Notice everything ahead of time. Because if you don't, then there's going to be those problems later on. Make sure this person is really for you. You don't have to stick with that one person unless you feel there's a true genuine connection that you have going on," he acknowledged.
"I just hope that people know that there is still love out there. They are still going to find their true person, whether it be at this event or later on in life," he promised, referencing the speed-dating event he hosted last month.
One of the reasons Beckham was excited to partner with got milk? for their Real Matches Are Back campaign had to do with "people being tired of the whole dating app thing."
"Our goal [was] to ditch the whole dating app part and just do it like real life," he stated. "That's exactly what we're trying to do here with the got milk? campaign."