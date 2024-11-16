Home > Exclusives > love island EXCLUSIVE 'Love Island USA' Star Kordell Beckham Says He and Girlfriend Serena Page Are 'Stronger Than Ever' After Winning Season 6 Source: @korde1ll/Instagram Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were the winners of 'Love Island USA' Season 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @serenaapagee/Instagram Kordell Beckham officially asked Serena Page to be his girlfriend shortly after they came home from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharing advice for singles around the world ahead of his appearance at the classic American diner Mel’s Drive-In for an in-person speed-dating event last month, Beckham emphasized what makes a good foundation for a relationship. "One thing [people] can do [when dating] is just come out with friendships. Maybe they couldn't find something where they can start a relationship, but they can start a friendship," he mentioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @serenaapagee/Instagram Kordell Beckham said he and Serena Page are 'stronger than ever.'

Article continues below advertisement

"And if they know from watching this past season, they'll know that if you start off from friendship, it'll work exactly way better than something else. Take it from me," Beckham quipped, referencing him infamously being "friend-zoned" by Page at the beginning of their time in the villa, but ultimately leaving Fiji as winners of Love Island USA Season 6. "Look at us, we're stronger than ever," the model — who asked Page to be his girlfriend shortly after leaving the show — declared. "A friendship bond is the quickest way to make something real and strong and have a super tight connection."

Article continues below advertisement

As for their secret to staying grounded? Beckham shared: "Motivating each other to do what we have to do, but still make time for each other as well." "Also kind of giving space," he thought — except the lovebirds admittedly "haven't really been away from each other" for more than "four, maybe five days" at a time since coming out of the villa hand in hand.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @korde1ll/Instagram; Peacock 'Love Island USA' Season 6 aired its first episode in June 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"We might be around each other a lot, but we also allow each other to branch off and do some things, take a breather and then come back," he added. "So, we can have time to miss each other. Those few hours that we're away, we still allow each other to have time to miss." Plus, Beckham said "communication has been the best thing for us so far."

Article continues below advertisement

"Just keeping each other in the loop, especially about how we feel," he explained. While Beckham will forever be thankful for his time on Love Island USA, the reality television personality confessed he hadn't "watched [his] season yet," as he "didn't know if [he] wanted to go back to see it again."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Presley Ann for CMPB/Getty Images Kordell Beckham partnered with the got milk? for their Real Matches Are Back campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to dating, one piece of advice Beckham shared was to "keep trying" and "don't settle." "Notice everything ahead of time. Because if you don't, then there's going to be those problems later on. Make sure this person is really for you. You don't have to stick with that one person unless you feel there's a true genuine connection that you have going on," he acknowledged.