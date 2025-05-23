Love Island USA's Kordell Beckham Reflects on Serena Page Relationship Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary: 'It's Insane'

"When I think back to where I was and where I'm at now, I'm just like, 'Yo, that's crazy,'" admits the 22-year-old brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 32. "What a turn of events."

"Sometimes I wake up next to [Serena], I'm like, 'You really my girl.' Like I met y'all on the show. That's insane," he reflects, noting: "We're together almost a year now."

Kordell couldn't disclose what plans he has up his sleeve to celebrate the milestone in their romance, however, as he was afraid Serena was "listening upstairs."