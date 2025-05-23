or
Love Island USA's Kordell Beckham Reflects on Serena Page Relationship Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary: 'It's Insane'

Photo of Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.
Source: @korde1ll/Instagram

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page starting officially dating after winning Season 6 of 'Love Island USA.'

By:

May 23 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

It's been almost a year since the start of Love Island USA Season 6and winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are still going strong.

Ahead of their one-year anniversary this summer, Beckham sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about his relationship with Page while discussing how he's been slowly introducing his cat Milo to his girlfriend as part of his partnership with Temptations.

Kordell Beckham Says Serena Page Relationship Still Feels Surreal

love island kordell beckham serena page relationship anniversary
Source: @serenaapagee/Instagram

Kordell Beckham sometimes still can't believe the whirlwind of a year he and Serena Page have had.

"When I think back to where I was and where I'm at now, I'm just like, 'Yo, that's crazy,'" admits the 22-year-old brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 32. "What a turn of events."

"Sometimes I wake up next to [Serena], I'm like, 'You really my girl.' Like I met y'all on the show. That's insane," he reflects, noting: "We're together almost a year now."

Kordell couldn't disclose what plans he has up his sleeve to celebrate the milestone in their romance, however, as he was afraid Serena was "listening upstairs."

Kordell Beckham Introduces Serena Page to His 'Son' Milo

love island kordell beckham serena page relationship anniversary
Source: @korde1ll/Instagram; @serenaapagee/Instagram

Kordell Beckham has been working on bonding his girlfriend, Serena Page, and his cat Milo.

Since coming home from the Love Island USA villa in Fiji last summer, Kordell and Serena have worked hard to integrate their partner in one another's lives.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle, Kordell says, has been introducing his cat Milo to Serena — who is "very scared of cats."

"I'm so proud of her because it's been going so well. But her and Milo, I can see the bond already happening," he shares before explaining how Serena and his pet have only met a handful of times and that it's still a work in progress.

Temptations' Cat Treats Bring Serena Page and Milo Together!

love island kordell beckham serena page relationship anniversary
Source: @serenaapagee/Instagram; @korde1ll/Instagram

Kordell Beckham thinks of Milo as his 'son.'

Fortunately, Temptations' treats have brought the two together during the roughly three interactions they've had.

"The first time [was when] she picked me up from the airport when I was traveling with him in his bubble backpack. He looked at her, she put her finger through, he sniffed it. Then we went home," he recalls. "Second time I brought him to her house. We were outside in her patio. She sat on the couch and then I opened up his extended backpack and I let him like roam around, look at her and just sniff everything."

Kordell Beckham Is the Ultimate 'Cat Dad'

love island kordell beckham serena page relationship anniversary
Source: The TEMPTATIONS™ Brand

Kordell Beckham partnered with Temptations as the ultimate 'cat dad.'

Most recently, Serena came over Kordell's, and since he's now "familiar with her scent," Milo — whom the reality star adopted as a baby two years ago — came down to visit.

"She was sitting on the couch with me. She fed him some Temptations and he was rubbing up against her, sniffed her, let her pet him," he excitedly details.

It's important for Serena and Milo to get along, Kordell points out, adding, "I raised him as my son. That's, that's my little man."

As for why he wanted to partner with Temptations, Kordell states: "I've been a cat dad for quite some time and the time has come for cat dads [to receive the] recognition we need. Temptations thought the same thing, which is why we wanted to partner up and show the world cat dads are back."

