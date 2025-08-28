or
'Love Island' Bombshell! Nic Vansteenberghe Said He Had No 'Romantic Spark' With Olandria Carthen, Claims Contestant Ace Greene

nic vansteenberghe no spark olandria
Source: @nicolasvans/Instagram;@realacegreene/Instagram

'Love Island' alum Ace Greene claimed costars Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria’s romance isn’t real.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:58 a.m. ET

Ace Greene just popped the Nicolandria bubble.

On Wednesday, August 27, the Love Island Season 7 contestant sat down with journalist and vlogger Speedy Morman, where he threw some shade at Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s romance.

image of Ace Greene questioned Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s romance.
Source: @speedymorman/Instagram

Ace Greene questioned Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s romance.

“Do you feel like Orlandria and Nic’s relationship is real?” Morman asked during the interview.

Greene smirked and stayed silent for a few seconds before Morman pressed him again, inquiring, “Is this you thinking or is this your answer?”

Source: @theshaderoom/Instagram
Greene finally responded, admitting it wasn’t easy to address since he’s close to Carthen.

“I have a lot of respect for Orlandria, but from my last conversation with Nic, it was a matter of… It's not a romantic spark. They do find each other attractive, but it’s more about the dynamic of Nicolandria’s relationship,” he said.

image of The pair recently insisted they’re moving at their own pace.
Source: @nicolasvans/Instagram

The pair recently insisted they’re moving at their own pace.

Morman pushed further, asking if he thought other Love Island couples are genuine.

Greene replied, “Yeah, Taylor [Williams] and Clarke [Carraway], I know. That's, for sure, real."

Vansteenberghe and Carthen’s story has been nothing short of a rollercoaster.

At first, Vansteenberghe was paired with Cierra Ortega, while Carthen was coupled up with Williams. Then came Casa Amor — the shake-up that split them from their partners and led to both being dumped. Instead of walking away, they stunned viewers by teaming up and returning to the villa together.

image of Olandria Carthen praised Nic Vansteenberghe for making her feel supported.
Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube

Olandria Carthen praised Nic Vansteenberghe for making her feel supported.

A steamy kiss followed, though they later decided to stay just friends and reconnected with their original matches. But right before the finale, they found their way back to each other — and fans went wild when Nicolandria ended up finishing in second place.

Later on, Carthen defended their bond in a July interview with Variety.

"Nic and I have always had a thing for each other since day one. I kissed him on day one. Just because I didn’t choose to go with him does not mean that spark wasn’t there," she said. "It took us some time to get to this point. But that’s what makes this connection so special. We’ve been building up to this point."

During the reunion, which was filmed on August 12, Vansteenberghe admitted the hype around them has been intense.

"There's been a lot of pressure," he said, while Carthen agreed, calling the fan support “insane.”

image of Nicolandria fans loved that they came in second place.
Source: @x_olandria/Instagram

Nicolandria fans loved that they came in second place.

The two stressed they’re letting things unfold naturally.

"I know people are expecting us to be labeled by now, and I also see comments like, 'She better come pregnant and married to the reunion,'" Vansteenberghe said. "We've always been believers in taking our time with things and not trying to let outside pressure dictate our relationship, and I mean, we're going on trips together. We have future dates planned, knocking some things off the list.... Whatever she wants, I want to make sure it happens."

Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube

Carthen couldn’t stop gushing about her man on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I’m so happy that I was blessed with this guy who allows me to bask in my femininity, you know what I mean, allows me to be soft,” she said during an August 13 appearance. “He takes the wheel. Usually, I’m a control freak, I let him do everything. The support that I have from this guy is unreal. It allows me to be the soft woman I’ve always wanted to be, so I’m so grateful."

