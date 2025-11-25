'Love Island USA' Star Amaya Espinal Confirms She's 'Dating' — But Refuses to 'Lower Her Standards' for Anyone

Article continues below advertisement

Amaya "Papaya" Espinal is living her best life since leaving the villa in July. The Love Island USA star sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! to give an update on her dating life, spill who she's closest with out of the cast and reveal how she's "scent-trapping" men with Herbal Essences' latest launch. "I be dating," Espinal quips months after being crowned the Season 7 winner of the hit Peacock reality television series alongside ex Bryan Arenales, whom she confirmed her split from in August.

Source: Peacock Amaya Espinal refuses to 'compromise' or 'lower her standards' in a relationship.

While she's single and ready to mingle, the 26-year-old is dating on her own terms. "Before you even get into dating, you have to know you're OK by yourself," she advises fans. "You should learn how to be alone before you're even spending time with somebody else." Espinal emphasizes the importance of knowing "what you want in that relationship — and once you know what you want, don’t let that other partner try to make you compromise or lower your standards."

Amaya Espinal Reflects on Meeting Selena Gomez

Source: MEGA Amaya Espinal was 'starstruck' when she met her idol Selena Gomez.

Since leaving the villa, Amaya says she's tried to move through her new life in the spotlight with purpose and boundaries. "I always maneuver with pure intentions, grace and make sure that any brand I want to work with follows such principles. I also have healthy boundaries in regards to social media. Knowing when to put my phone down, and also not taking too many things to heart," she explains. When we asked about career highlights and "pinch-me" moments, Amaya didn't hesitate before naming one that stands out on top. "Honestly, the biggest pinch-me moment I have by far would be when I met Selena Gomez. I was starstruck and I was gagged," she admits while reflecting on some of her surreal post-villa experiences.

Amaya Espinal Remains Closest to Iris Kendall After Leaving the Villa

Source: @iriskendall/Instagram Amaya Espinal and Iris Kendall became best friends during Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'

Through it all, Espinal feels grateful to have fellow islander Iris Kendall by her side. "My strongest friendship that came out of the villa would definitely have to be Miss Iris Kendall herself. We have such a great sistership, and we both have a lot of the same principles and perspectives on things, so I’m happy to have her by my side with this whole transition to our new lives," she shares of her and Kendall — who recently made her relationship official with Season 7 costar T.J. Palma. As her friendships are flourishing and she's feeling more confident in herself than ever, Espinal's career is also thriving.

Amaya Espinal Shares the 'Art of Scent Trapping' in New Campaign

Source: Herbal Essences Amaya Espinal says working with Herbal Essences has been a 'full-circle moment.'

The reality television star recently partnered with Herbal Essences for their latest "Scent Traps" campaign, which she admits felt like destiny. The brand — one she says makes her reminiscent of childhood memories with her mom — checked all the boxes she cares about in a collaboration. "There's many factors as to why I decided to partner with Herbal Essences. The main one [is] the nostalgia," she notes. "Growing up with my mom, one of our bonding times was to go shopping, and whenever I would go shopping with my mom, Herbal Essences was [among the] products we would always buy." "It was because of that and their ingredients — the fact that they're very clean. Not only does it make sure your hair smells good, but it protects your hair. I want to make sure that any brand I’m working with [is in line with the right] ethics and right morals," Espinal continues. She reflects: "This has been amazing and it's been a full-circle moment to be working with not only an amazing, iconic brand, but 10-year-old Amaya wouldn't even believe this moment."

Source: Herbal Essences/YouTube Amaya Espinal starred in Herbal Essences' latest 'Scent Traps' campaign.