'Love Island USA' Faces New Casting Scrutiny After Vasana Montgomery Exit

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Love Island USA is once again dealing with a controversy that began outside the villa. Peacock removed Season 8 cast member Vasana Montgomery after videos circulated on social media that appeared to show her using a racial slur referring to Black people. Montgomery, 25, later apologized on Instagram, saying the clips were from her teen years and that she takes responsibility for what she said.

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Source: @vasana_vibes/INSTAGRAM Fans uncovered past content where she used a racial slur.

The controversy follows a similar incident last season, when Yulissa Escobar exited the series after clips surfaced appearing to show her using racist language in a podcast appearance. “I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words. I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people,” Montgomery wrote.

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Vasana Montgomery Apologizes After Removal

Source: @vasana_vibes/INSTAGRAM She publicly apologized for past remarks.

She said she has since “grown a lot as a person and taken the time to educate myself, listen, learn, and better understand the impact that language can have.” “That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it,” she added. “I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growing, learning, and becoming better.”

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A Pattern Peacock Can’t Ignore

Source: @yulissaaescobar/INSTAGRAM Yulissa Escobar also exited and faced the same controversy last season.

“This is now the second consecutive Love Island USA season dealing with a cast member's resurfaced problematic content. At some point the conversation has to stop being about the individual and start being about the system that keeps failing to catch this,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. She noted that traditional background checks often focus on criminal records, legal history and publicly searchable social media, while fans now conduct deeper investigations almost immediately after a cast reveal. “Millions of viewers are combing through years of digital history looking for exactly the kind of content that production teams miss,” Philip said. “The audience has more time, more motivation, and frankly more skill at this than a standard vetting process allows for. That gap needs to close.”

The Villa Meets the Internet

Source: Love Island USA/YOUTUBE The franchise faced another casting backlash.