or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > love island
OK LogoNEWS

'Love Island USA' Faces New Casting Scrutiny After Vasana Montgomery Exit

Photo of Vasana Montgomery.
Source: @vasana_vibes/INSTAGRAM

Vasana Montgomery exited the series after controversy surfaced.

Profile Image

June 11 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Love Island USA is once again dealing with a controversy that began outside the villa.

Peacock removed Season 8 cast member Vasana Montgomery after videos circulated on social media that appeared to show her using a racial slur referring to Black people. Montgomery, 25, later apologized on Instagram, saying the clips were from her teen years and that she takes responsibility for what she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Fans uncovered past content where she used a racial slur.
Source: @vasana_vibes/INSTAGRAM

Fans uncovered past content where she used a racial slur.

The controversy follows a similar incident last season, when Yulissa Escobar exited the series after clips surfaced appearing to show her using racist language in a podcast appearance.

“I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words. I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people,” Montgomery wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Vasana Montgomery Apologizes After Removal

Image of She publicly apologized for past remarks.
Source: @vasana_vibes/INSTAGRAM

She publicly apologized for past remarks.

She said she has since “grown a lot as a person and taken the time to educate myself, listen, learn, and better understand the impact that language can have.”

“That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it,” she added. “I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growing, learning, and becoming better.”

MORE ON:
love island

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Pattern Peacock Can’t Ignore

Image of Yulissa Escobar also exited and faced the same controversy last season.
Source: @yulissaaescobar/INSTAGRAM

Yulissa Escobar also exited and faced the same controversy last season.

“This is now the second consecutive Love Island USA season dealing with a cast member's resurfaced problematic content. At some point the conversation has to stop being about the individual and start being about the system that keeps failing to catch this,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

She noted that traditional background checks often focus on criminal records, legal history and publicly searchable social media, while fans now conduct deeper investigations almost immediately after a cast reveal.

“Millions of viewers are combing through years of digital history looking for exactly the kind of content that production teams miss,” Philip said. “The audience has more time, more motivation, and frankly more skill at this than a standard vetting process allows for. That gap needs to close.”

The Villa Meets the Internet

Image of The franchise faced another casting backlash.
Source: Love Island USA/YOUTUBE

The franchise faced another casting backlash.

Before announcing this season’s cast, Love Island USA posted a message on Instagram telling viewers, “The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community.”

“This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!” the statement continued.

But Philip said the brand risk is now cumulative.

“One controversy is an incident. Two in consecutive seasons is a pattern. And patterns tell advertisers, talent, and audiences something that no statement can fully walk back: that the franchise either does not prioritize this or does not know how to fix it. Neither is a good look,” she explained

“The technology and the methodology exist,” she added. “The question is whether the urgency to implement it does.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.