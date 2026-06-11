'Love Island USA' Faces New Casting Scrutiny After Vasana Montgomery Exit
June 11 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
Love Island USA is once again dealing with a controversy that began outside the villa.
Peacock removed Season 8 cast member Vasana Montgomery after videos circulated on social media that appeared to show her using a racial slur referring to Black people. Montgomery, 25, later apologized on Instagram, saying the clips were from her teen years and that she takes responsibility for what she said.
The controversy follows a similar incident last season, when Yulissa Escobar exited the series after clips surfaced appearing to show her using racist language in a podcast appearance.
“I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words. I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people,” Montgomery wrote.
Vasana Montgomery Apologizes After Removal
She said she has since “grown a lot as a person and taken the time to educate myself, listen, learn, and better understand the impact that language can have.”
“That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it,” she added. “I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growing, learning, and becoming better.”
- 'Love Island USA' Faces New Scrutiny After Vasana Montgomery Exits Over Racial Slur Videos
- Love Island USA’s Cierra Ortega Leaves Villa Suddenly for 'Personal Reasons' Amid Slur Controversy
- 'Love Island USA' Fans Cheer as Yulissa Escobar Gets Tossed From Villa After Racist Videos Surface of Her Using the N-Word
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A Pattern Peacock Can’t Ignore
“This is now the second consecutive Love Island USA season dealing with a cast member's resurfaced problematic content. At some point the conversation has to stop being about the individual and start being about the system that keeps failing to catch this,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
She noted that traditional background checks often focus on criminal records, legal history and publicly searchable social media, while fans now conduct deeper investigations almost immediately after a cast reveal.
“Millions of viewers are combing through years of digital history looking for exactly the kind of content that production teams miss,” Philip said. “The audience has more time, more motivation, and frankly more skill at this than a standard vetting process allows for. That gap needs to close.”
The Villa Meets the Internet
Before announcing this season’s cast, Love Island USA posted a message on Instagram telling viewers, “The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community.”
“This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!” the statement continued.
But Philip said the brand risk is now cumulative.
“One controversy is an incident. Two in consecutive seasons is a pattern. And patterns tell advertisers, talent, and audiences something that no statement can fully walk back: that the franchise either does not prioritize this or does not know how to fix it. Neither is a good look,” she explained
“The technology and the methodology exist,” she added. “The question is whether the urgency to implement it does.”