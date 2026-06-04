'Love Island USA' Season 8 Cast Member Goes Viral for Shocking Resemblance to Charlie Kirk

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The first episode of Love Island USA Season 8 premiered on Tuesday, June 2, and fans said one cast member bears a striking resemblance to a famous figure. Ten original islanders strutted onto the scene, including five women: Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Kenzie Annis, Melanie Moreno and Trinity Tatum. And five men: Bryce Dettloff, KC Chandler, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea and Zach Georgiou. While many fans caught on quickly that Georgiou looked just like his older brother, Charlie, from Season 7, some said Bryce’s face was all too familiar.

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Source: @PEACOCK 'Love Island USA' Season 8 premiered on Tuesday, June 2.

Dettloff quickly caught the internet’s attention for his striking resemblance to fallen Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. “I keep having to do double takes because sometimes Bryce looks like Charlie Kirk,” one person said on X. “I genuinely want to know why so many white guys look like Charlie Kirk,” another added. “Is his face just the statistically average white guy face?” “So it WAS a lie. He’s alive and just fixed his f---ed up hairline,” a third theorized.

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'He Looks Better Kirkified'

Source: @PEACOCK,MEGA Some fans were distracted by the 'reincarnation' of Charlie Kirk present in the form of Bryce Dettloff.

At first, the viral online commentary has some viewers skeptical, but it didn’t take much to change their minds. One person on X even edited a picture of Dettloff and Kirk together, molding their faces into one. More than 23,000 people engaged with the post. “Ahh, I see what people are saying, he does kinda look like Kirk,” one person conceded. “Why does he look better Kirkified?” another said. “Reincarnation is real,” a third added. Kirk died in September 2025 after being shot at a Turning Point USA event in Utah.

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Source: @PEACOCK Bryce Dettloff paired up with Trinity Tatum before being whisked away by a new bombshell.

Dettloff, a model, DJ and handyman, made his television debut on the evening of June 2. “If anyone breaks your house, let me know,” he said in his introduction video. The 29-year-old lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and proudly shared that he is “just looking for love.” Raised by his grandmother, he hopes to find a fellow islander to bring home to her. "Love is like you look someone in the eyes and you have an understanding for them and you feel who they are and what they’ve been through," he said. "It’s like a loving relationship."

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk died in September 2025 after being shot at a Turning Point USA event.