6 'Love Island USA' Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island USA Season 5 champions Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are still together after winning in August 2023.

Speaking with People in June, they shared how they are making their relationship work.

"After winning the show we both had to figure out how to navigate our new lives together. I knew whatever craziness life threw at me I wanted Marco by my side," said Wright.

Donatelli added, "We are making it work by communicating and planning weekly. Each of us has made a list of things we are thankful for and what we bring to the relationship. Figuring out each other's strengths is what makes us the best team possible. The experience of moving in together has been surreal and enjoyable, especially during the holidays and birthdays."

Wright and Donatelli also revealed some of their plans, which include buying a house in Pittsburgh and his graduation in the next semester.