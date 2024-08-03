6 'Love Island USA' Couples Who Are Still Together
Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli
Love Island USA Season 5 champions Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are still together after winning in August 2023.
Speaking with People in June, they shared how they are making their relationship work.
"After winning the show we both had to figure out how to navigate our new lives together. I knew whatever craziness life threw at me I wanted Marco by my side," said Wright.
Donatelli added, "We are making it work by communicating and planning weekly. Each of us has made a list of things we are thankful for and what we bring to the relationship. Figuring out each other's strengths is what makes us the best team possible. The experience of moving in together has been surreal and enjoyable, especially during the holidays and birthdays."
Wright and Donatelli also revealed some of their plans, which include buying a house in Pittsburgh and his graduation in the next semester.
JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez
Fan-favorite couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are still together despite failing to win the show's $100,000 prize.
During Rodriguez's appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, he gushed about his girlfriend as he shared her plans to visit him in Dallas.
"She’s never gone, so bull riding, horse riding. All that. Get her some cowboy boots," he dished.
Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi
Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi are both excited for their future after meeting on Love Island USA Season 6.
In his interview with USA Insider, Harichi revealed he would like to have new adventures with his lady.
“I’m definitely going to be going over to L.A. after this. I’m probably going to spend a couple of months there. And that’s where she’s based as well," he said. "So she wants to show me around her sides of L.A. and show me her version of it. She wants to take me to her farm, see her animals and stuff, which I’m looking forward to. She knows all the dopest restaurants and whatnot. So I feel like we’ve got some good things planned.”
He noted that they also spoke about going to Epcot, located at Disney World, Disneyland, Six Flags, Universal Studios and more amusement parks.
Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington
Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington's relationship got bombarded with split rumors after the show wrapped.
During the July 30 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Washington, 27, set the record straight about the hearsay.
“Nicole and I really want to just work on what we have currently and adjust that to real life,” he clarified. “Right now, outside the villa, yes, we are together, and it’s just an adjustment of, ‘OK, what is our life? How do we make this work on the outside?’”
Serena Page and Kordell Beckham
Love Island USA Season 6 couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham stood out during their time on the show, and their slow-burning relationship has continued outside the villa.
“Maannn…I’m so loss of words right now‼️ Thank yall so much for the Luv and support throughout the show, we wouldn’t have made it without yall. This is only the beginning...whaaaaaa," Beckham wrote in an Instagram post, confirming they are still together.
Taylor Smith and Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen
Season 5 couple Taylor Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen continued their love outside the villa.
The couple also spoke to People to share their relationship secrets post-show.
"We are making it work by staying on the same page with our short-term and long-term goals. These goals consist of our relationship, family, career, and personal goals," Bergersen said. "We FaceTime at least two hours every day. We talk about our future together and what we appreciated and learned from our day. We are still continuing to learn more about one another and falling deeper in love every day."
Meanwhile, Smith disclosed that Bergersen would go to physical therapy school amid their long-distance romance.