Did Love Island USA's Leah Kateb Date Kanye West? Watch Her Coy Response
While Leah Kateb's run on the latest season of Love Island USA marked her introduction to fans of reality TV, she may have already been known to those in the world of Hollywood.
During her Thursday, July 25, appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alexandra Cooper asked Kateb about the gossip that she previously romanced a celebrity.
"Are you going to kill me if I ask you this? There are rumors in L.A. that you dated Kanye West. Can you confirm or deny?" Cooper questioned the reality star.
Kateb, 24, looked off to the side with a smile spread across her face but refused to answer.
"Should I move on?" Cooper quipped, to which Kateb replied with a laugh, "Can you?"
The brunette beauty continued to chuckle and joked she would rather talk about ex Rob Rausch even though she's already done so countless times.
Cooper didn't offer any more details as to when their alleged relationship may have occurred.
Fans weren't surprised by the rumors, with one person pointing out, "I legit always thought she looked like a Kardashian so that low-key makes sense."
"So she definitely did," one TikTok user claimed, while another said, "WAIT WHAT HELP she’s definitely his type omg."
These days, the rapper, 47, is married to Bianca Censori, while Kateb is happily dating Miguel Harichi, whom she met on the show.
"He made my time in there what I felt like it was supposed to be the whole time," she gushed of Harichi. "He made me feel like I was permanently blushing."
Despite going strong with Harichi, Kateb admitted she understands why so many viewers "were invested" in her hot and cold relationship with Raucsh, who was her first romantic connection on the island.
"It felt like we were like twins [who] were each other’s puzzle piece," she explained. "There were so many moments where I was like, ‘Oh, my God, like, they put him in there for me.’ … Everyone in the villa was like, ‘You and Rob are f------ adorable.’"
Despite all of the drama the exes endured, Kateb noted they're now friends.
"I love Rob. I think he’s a great person. I think he’s so funny," she said. "I have such a good time with him, but I think we are good as friends."
Rausch echoed that sentiment during his own "Call Her Daddy" interview.
"I think after everything, I think we will be amazing friends, and I think I’d rather just focus on that for now," the professional snake wrangler said. "She’s an amazing person. So f------ funny. I am laughing the whole time I’m with her usually."