Where Is 'Love Island USA' Filmed? Villa's Exotic Location Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Where Is 'Love Island USA' Filming Location?

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA, the popular reality dating show, takes place in the breathtaking Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. The tropical location provides a picturesque setting where singles, referred to as Islanders, look for romance while competing for a $100,000 grand prize. The contestants reside in a luxury villa, isolated from the outside world and under continuous video surveillance. To remain in the competition, Islanders must pair up, adding pressure to their budding romances. Viewers watch daily episodes and influence the contestants' fate through voting.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Were 'Love Island USA' Past Seasons Filmed?

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Past seasons have featured various stunning locations, including Villa Takali in Fiji and The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Other notable sites like Waterfalling Estate in Hawaii and Dos Pueblos Ranch in Santa Barbara have also been used. However, the Mamanuca Islands now serve as the iconic backdrop for the series. The most recent season premiered in June 2026 and includes contestants such as Aniya Harvey and Beatriz Hatz. The show's popularity surged during Season 7, which garnered 18.4 billion streaming minutes, making it the most-watched original series on Peacock.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Evolution of 'Love Island USA'

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

In an interview with Us Weekly, narrator Ian Stirling discussed the show's evolution. He stated, "[This season] there's a lot more emphasis put on the journey as opposed to the result." He emphasized the importance of personal growth through the dating experience, contrasting it with earlier seasons that featured a more traditional dating approach. While some fans express skepticism about the focus on personal journeys, Stirling supports the Islanders' new direction. He noted, "I think now there's a lot more people who make contracts with themselves to have the journey that they want and the experience they're after." Stirling also reflected on the age of the contestants, asserting, "These people are predominantly speaking in their early 20s. If you can't be selfish dating then — then when can you?"

When Do New Episodes of 'Love Island USA' Air?

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock