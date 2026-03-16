Love Island USA’s Olandria Carthen Spills Out of Plunging Sheer Gown at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Photos

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Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen turned heads on cinema's biggest night, flaunting her enviable figure in a plunging gown at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Carthen, 27, left little to the imagination in a sheer white gown while attending the A-list event in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.

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Olandria Carthen Turned Heads at the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party

Source: MEGA Olandria Carthen rose to fame after appearing on 'Love Island USA' in 2025.

The reality TV alum made her Vanity Fair debut in a custom Pajtim Raci gown, featuring two flowing panels that began at her waist and tied at her neck, creating a dramatic, plunging neckline. The statement-making dress featured two long pieces of fabric that fanned out behind her, and when she waved her hands, they created an almost wing-like effect.

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Olandria Carthen Seemingly Attended the 'Vanity Fair' Party Solo

Source: MEGA Olandria Carthen turned heads in a custom Pajtim Raci gown.

Carthen seemingly attended the annual Hollywood party solo, missing her boyfriend, Nic Vansteenberghe, whom she’s been dating since exiting the Love Island USA villa last summer. Millions of fans have followed their friends-to-lovers arc on the reality TV show, with Vansteenberghe giving an exclusive update on their romance to OK! last month.

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Nic Vansteenberghe Gave an Exclusive Update on His Relationship With Olandria Carthen

Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen met on 'Love Island USA' season 7 in 2025.

"Olandria and I, we're killing it," he told OK! on February 24. "We were in L.A. the other day, got dinner, saw a movie." The model explained that their transition into the real world after living together on the Peacock show has only strengthened their connection. "When the new year hit, I definitely wanted a reset from the show," he noted. "I loved being on the show and I loved everything that the show had, [but] Olandria and I, coming into the new year, we both sat down and we were like, 'All right, let's goal set here.'"

Nic Vansteenberghe Has 'Dancing With the Stars' Aspirations

Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe hinted his goal was to be on 'Dancing With the Stars.'