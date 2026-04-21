'Love on the Spectrum' Star Abbey Romeo's Mom Reveals Her 'Different' Lifestyle Led to David Isaacman Split

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Love on the Spectrum alums Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman’s breakup may have surprised fans — but according to her mom, the truth is a lot simpler than people think. On Sunday, April 19, speaking on her YouTube channel, the reality star’s mother, Christine Romeo, set the record straight about what really led to the split after nearly five years together.

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Source: Christine-Abbeysmom/YouTube Abbey Romeo’s mom clarified that her breakup with David Isaacman was due to different lifestyles, not drama.

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“There was no fight over engagements and rings being thrown around,” she said while chatting with Abbey’s cousin Mary. “I think people are missing the point on Abbey and David.” Instead, Christine explained that the relationship simply reached a natural turning point. “David was happy in his way of doing life, and Abbey’s was different. And they found that out over this period of time,” she said.

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Source: Christine-Abbeysmom/YouTube

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Christine made it clear there’s no bad blood between the two. “I’m grateful for the time they had. It was a fabulous relationship,” she stated. “For anybody, a five-year relationship is a successful relationship. You learn so much, you grow so much.” She also reminded fans that what they see on screen doesn’t always match real-life timing. “The show shoots, and you see it a year later,” Christine explained. “So just remember that things are not happening in the chronological order that you might think.”

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Source: Christine-Abbeysmom/YouTube The couple realized over time that they were no longer on the same page, according to Abbey Romeo's mom.

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When it comes to Abbey’s desire for marriage, Christine said it may have been misunderstood. “Abbey would say she wanted to get married, which really meant, ‘I want to feel like a normal person in the world and do what they do in their relationships,’" she shared. “It was almost like having a party, not the idea of moving in together.”

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In fact, she noted the couple hadn’t fully worked through what that next step would actually look like. Christine also emphasized, “Please don’t judge autistic relationships as if they were typical. So many people on the spectrum are not going to do what typical people do.”

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Source: Netflix Christine Romeo described their nearly five-year relationship as meaningful.

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Still, she sees that era as a meaningful chapter in her daughter’s life. “That’s what relationships are,” Christine said. “They help us grow and change.”

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As OK! previously reported, a source confirmed the split earlier this month. “Sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up,” an insider shared. “They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago; he still needed time.”

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Source: Netflix Fans first followed their love story on 'Love on the Spectrum.'

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Despite the breakup, sources said David is “doing very well.” Fans first watched their love story unfold when the couple met during Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum, which premiered in 2022 and quickly made them a fan-favorite pair.