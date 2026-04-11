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'Love on the Spectrum' Couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Address Split for the First Time, Reveal They Each 'Want Different Things'

image of Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman
Source: @NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

'Love on the Spectrum' stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman open up about their shocking split.

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April 11 2026, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

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Love on the Spectrum stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman addressed their break-up for the first time since announcing their shocking split on April 9.

“Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other,” they said alongside their families in a joint statement to People.

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Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Met on a Blind Date in 2021

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image of Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman
Source: NETFLIX

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman announced their break-up on April 9.

“At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best," the statement went on.

Romeo, 27, and Isaacman, 31, met on a blind date in July 2021 and their love story was profiled in season 1 of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum in May 2022.

The pair appeared on subsequent seasons and quickly became the favorites of viewers.

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Abbey Romeo Previously Wondered If David Isaacman Would Propose to Her

image of Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman
Source: @ABBEYROMEO/INSTAGRAM

The pair split after almost 5 years of dating.

News broke of their split earlier this week, with a source telling The Sun: "Sadly it’s true that David and Abbey broke up."

“They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time," the insider revealed “They did break up, but he is doing very well," a different source confirmed about Isaacman.

Romeo wondered if she would be getting the rock from Isaacman in the season 4 premiere of Love on the Spectrum that debut earlier this month.

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image of Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman
Source: NETFLIX

'At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways,' the pair said in their joint statement.

“What if he gives me a wedding ring?” she inquired her mother during the episode.

In October 2025, the reality star further gushed over her man and touched upon the topic of tying the knot. “We have fun together and do things we both love like going to the Los Angeles Zoo and Griffith Observatory,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “We want to take our time getting married because I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom.”

image of Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman
Source: NETFLIX

The two's relationship was chronicled on the Netflix reality show 'Love on the Spectrum.'

“We are working on our communication skills because we have different kinds of autism,” Romeo continued. “I am a Gestalt learner and think in memories, and he is very patient with me, and we are still working hard on understanding each other.”

Romeo and Isaacman also hadn't appeared on each other's social media pages since December 2025 — one sign eagle-eyed fans believed showed proof the two broke up.

The duo often shared their romance online and their last post together last Christmas featured snapshots from their trip to Universal Studios.

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