LSU Student Allison Rice Found Shot Dead In Baton Rouge, Motive & Suspect Still Unknown

allie pp
Source: allie.rice/facebook
By:

Sep. 19 2022, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Gone too soon. On Friday, September 16, Louisiana State University student Allison Rice was found shot dead in her car at around 2:19 in the morning.

"Rice was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle. Rice died at the scene," a local press release read. "The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time."

According to reports, the 21-year-old was at a bar with friends in Baton Rouge, LA, and left at around 2 a.m. As she drove home, she had stopped her car before a train crossing when someone allegedly approached her. The physical evidence left at the scene suggested she was trying to turn her car around when at least five bullets rang out.

"The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed," the college wrote in a statement. "Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police."

allie
Source: allie.rice/facebook
The high school cheerleader's friends and classmates were encouraged to reach out to the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774) if they find themselves struggling with the sudden loss.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the situation in a social media post.

"My heart goes out to the family, loved ones, and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her entire life ahead of her," she wrote. "This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge Police officers are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice."

allie
Source: allie.rice/facebook

"Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment," her message continued. "I am coordinating a meeting with LSU and Southern University’s Presidents, BRCC Chancellor, Student Government, BRPD and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office to discuss safety for all of our college students in Baton Rouge."

Source: OK!

Rice, who hailed from Geismar, LA, was in her senior year at LSU and majoring in marketing. According to her Facebook profile, she began working as a bartender at The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge this past May.

Details of the tragedy were reported by Fox8Live and multiple other outlets.

