LSU Student Allison Rice Found Shot Dead In Baton Rouge, Motive & Suspect Still Unknown

According to reports, the 21-year-old was at a bar with friends in Baton Rouge, LA, and left at around 2 a.m. As she drove home, she had stopped her car before a train crossing when someone allegedly approached her. The physical evidence left at the scene suggested she was trying to turn her car around when at least five bullets rang out.

"The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed," the college wrote in a statement. "Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police."