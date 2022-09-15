Lori Vallow's Ex Sister-In-Law Carried A Pistol Around 24/7 Out Of Fear She Was On Alleged Killer's Hit List

"I would carry my pistol from room to room, so if I went in the shower or something, I'd put the pistol on the counter," she spilled. "If I was in the living room watching TV it would be on the table right next to me. I would also never go out in my car without it."

While Woodcock didn't have a direct issue with Lori, she became paranoid since many who had family ties to Vallow were being killed: her brother, Charles, who was once married to Lori, was allegedly killed by Lori's brother, Alex Cox.