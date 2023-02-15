OK Magazine
Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety: 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Done'

Embedded Image
By:

Feb. 15 2023

Lucy Hale revealed a big milestone on social media: she has quit drinking.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," the actress, 33, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14.

Of course, her fans and fellow Pretty Little Liars costars applauded her for being so raw and real. Troian Bellisario wrote, "Congratulations to you Lucy. This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it. 👏," while Shay Mitchell left a heart emoji in the comments section.

Sasha Pieterse gushed, "🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰🤗🤗🤗 love you," while Tyler Blackburn said, "So much love and respect for you ❤️."

Lili Reinhart added, "👏🏻So amazing, Lucy. ❤️," while Lily Collins shared, "Love you and so proud of you ❤️."

Demi Lovato, who also struggled with addiction, said, "I’m so proud of you sis 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I love you so much 🖤🖤🖤 Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours 🙏🏼."

The Hating Game star previously revealed to Byrdie that she quit booze after filming the finale of Pretty Little Liars in 2017.

"PLL was a great chapter of my life, but it’s very exciting to start over," Hale shared at the time. "Becoming a part of this popular show … everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes."

"I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible," she explained.

As of late, Hale made headlines for sharing what she wants in her next relationship, as she hasn't been in one "for years and years."

Hale said, “I refuse to believe that’s not out there. … I just have to be patient.”

