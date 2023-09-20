Luxury Brand Spotlight: O’RTE Single Estate Is the Rising Star of the Tequila World

With tequila dominating the US spirits market, the deluge of launches leaves consumers grappling to identify the brands that genuinely deserve their attention. After a spectacular debut several months ago, one single-estate artisanal tequila that’s been creating a buzz with spirits enthusiasts across the country is the focus of our luxury brand spotlight.

Unlike the vast majority of tequilas currently available in the US, which mix agaves from various properties, O’RTE selects its 100% blue agaves from a singular Jalisco-based family estate each year, adhering to stringent standards centered around climate, soil composition and topography. The result? A pristine, additive-free and evolving tequila with a refreshing body and remarkable nuances in flavor.

This unique vintage-based approach to tequila production takes lovers of meticulously-crafted spirits on a one-of-a-kind journey annually. The brainchild of spirits industry veteran Julious Grant, founder and President of artisanal spirits producer Brand House Group and former C-Suite executive at industry giants Beam Suntory, Moët Hennessy and Bacardi, to name a few, O’RTE is an ode to his Mexican roots and passion for tequila.