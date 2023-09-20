Luxury Brand Spotlight: O’RTE Single Estate Is the Rising Star of the Tequila World
With tequila dominating the US spirits market, the deluge of launches leaves consumers grappling to identify the brands that genuinely deserve their attention. After a spectacular debut several months ago, one single-estate artisanal tequila that’s been creating a buzz with spirits enthusiasts across the country is the focus of our luxury brand spotlight.
Unlike the vast majority of tequilas currently available in the US, which mix agaves from various properties, O’RTE selects its 100% blue agaves from a singular Jalisco-based family estate each year, adhering to stringent standards centered around climate, soil composition and topography. The result? A pristine, additive-free and evolving tequila with a refreshing body and remarkable nuances in flavor.
This unique vintage-based approach to tequila production takes lovers of meticulously-crafted spirits on a one-of-a-kind journey annually. The brainchild of spirits industry veteran Julious Grant, founder and President of artisanal spirits producer Brand House Group and former C-Suite executive at industry giants Beam Suntory, Moët Hennessy and Bacardi, to name a few, O’RTE is an ode to his Mexican roots and passion for tequila.
"Every sip of O’RTE takes me back to the country that I was born in, spent my childhood in, and visit frequently as an adult,” shares Grant. “Tequila isn’t just a Mexican spirit. It’s an experience; a tradition that’s meant to be shared. Our approach guarantees the most authentic taste profile that's unique to each vintage, giving tequila lovers a sip of Mexico’s finest with every pour."
The 2021 vintages showcase this distinctiveness. O’RTE Blanco dances with vibrant, peppery notes and finishes with a sweet caress. O’RTE Reposado whispers floral honey and vanilla undertones, while the O’RTE Añejo offers a tropical symphony with toasty pineapple, oak, and caramel tones.
In a manner echoing O’RTE’s detailed production, even the brand’s name was thoughtfully conceived. The ‘O’ is symbolic of the iconic piña in the agave, and the remainder of the name is an acronym, embodying ‘Real Tequila Excellence.’ Grant adds, “For me, O’RTE equals ‘ARTE’ – a testament to the art of tequila-making. This isn’t just another tequila. It’s a journey.”
In less than a year since its launch, O’RTE has made its presence felt across the US. O’RTE is available at restaurants, bars and nightlife venues in major markets nationwide, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago, among others. It can also be purchased at wines and spirits retailers such as Total Wine & More. And for those who fancy a sip at home, a click on O’RTE’s website or platforms like Drizly and Wine.com will bring Mexico's finest to your doorstep.
As tequila continues to captivate the palates of Americans, O’RTE stands out as the most recent example of authenticity, craftsmanship and luxury in the spirits world. Cheers to O’RTE, paving the way for a new era of tequila excellence and bringing the true essence of Mexico to tequila lovers across the US.