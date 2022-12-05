Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Sommer Ray Crashes His Art Basel Bash While Rapper Parties With Megan Fox: 'She Kept Looking Over,' Spills Source

And while the famous couple seemed to enjoy their night without a hitch, Ray may not be able to say the same for her evening out.

MACHINE GUN KELLY SNORTS 'COCAINE' OFF MEGAN FOX'S CHEST WHILE DRESSING UP AS TOMMY LEE & PAMELA ANDERSON FOR HALLOWEEN

"She kept looking over at him and Megan," spilled a source to a news publication, and from the sound of it, she likely wasn't a fan of what she saw.

Kelly, 32, and Fox, 36 — who were throwing wads of cash into the air of the crowded club — appeared unbothered by Ray's presence, per a source, as they continued to party into the wee hours of the night while packing on the PDA, like usual, at their section of the club.