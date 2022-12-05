Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Sommer Ray Crashes His Art Basel Bash While Rapper Parties With Megan Fox: 'She Kept Looking Over,' Spills Source
Machine Gun Kelly may have been thinking "god save me" when his ex girlfriend pulled up at his bash at Miami mega club E11even while he was with fiancée Megan Fox.
MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, performed at the famed strip club to close out Art Basel on Monday, December 5, hitting the stage for a nearly 45-minute set at around 3:30 a.m. His ex flame Sommer Ray unexpectedly showed up to her table across the dance floor from Kelly and Fox following his performance.
And while the famous couple seemed to enjoy their night without a hitch, Ray may not be able to say the same for her evening out.
"She kept looking over at him and Megan," spilled a source to a news publication, and from the sound of it, she likely wasn't a fan of what she saw.
Kelly, 32, and Fox, 36 — who were throwing wads of cash into the air of the crowded club — appeared unbothered by Ray's presence, per a source, as they continued to party into the wee hours of the night while packing on the PDA, like usual, at their section of the club.
"They kissed a few times," the second source said, adding that people at their table were taking tons of shots throughout the wild night.
Meanwhile, Ray preoccupied herself, dancing around with friends while drinking Dom Perignon straight from the bottle, it was reported.
Kelly, dressed in a black bedazzled sheer shirt and matching bedazzled black pants, performed several of his hits including, “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Bloody Valentine," while his fiancée — who stunned in a mini-top that showed off her underboob that she complimented with a pink furry hat — apparently rapped along to her man's tunes.
The iconic couple and Ray being in the same room comes after the latter accused the "born with horns" rapper in 2021 of cheating on her with the Jennifer's Body star.
"I dated Colson; never had sex with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me," the Instagram model said during a podcast appearance at the time. "Colson never passed the test."
"I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline," she alleged.
Kelly and Fox confirmed their relationship in June 2020 after first meeting that March on set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The lovebirds, known for their PDA romance, haven't been shy about gushing over their hot-and-heavy relationship ever since, with Kelly proposing to the brunette beauty in January.
Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three young boys, before their divorce was finalized in February. Meanwhile, Kelly — whose marriage to Fox will mark his first — already shares a 13-year-old daughter with WNBA player Emma Cannon.