Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Put A Shotgun In His Mouth While On A Call With Megan Fox: 'I Started Getting This Really Wild Paranoia'
In Machine Gun Kelly's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, the singer, 32, recalled one night in particular that could have ended in a totally different way.
While speaking to his now-fiancée, Megan Fox, the rocker was in a bad spot after his father died in July 2020. “I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me,” the musical artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, recalled.
“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent," he continued, adding that he would always keep a shotgun next to his bed, but this time around, he "just f**king snapped."
Fortunately, Machine Gun Kelly was able to realize that something was not right, and Fox and his 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, also intervened.
“‘I want to like, see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my husband-to-be’ and I was like, I need to kick the drugs for real this time,” he said of the conversation.
Machine Gun Kelly, who met the brunette beauty, 36, while on the set of Midnight in The Switchgrass, is thankful that the actress is in his life.
“That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairytale that they never told you in school…the passion between us is just otherworldly,” he said.
The two got engaged in 2022, and since then, their bond has only gotten stronger. “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” she said. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”
Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has been candid about struggling with a heroin addiction and suicidal thoughts, but he's in a much better place now.
“Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art. I’m taking steps," he said in 2020.
If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.