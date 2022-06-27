Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Put A Shotgun In His Mouth While On A Call With Megan Fox: 'I Started Getting This Really Wild Paranoia'

Machine Gun Kelly, who met the brunette beauty, 36, while on the set of Midnight in The Switchgrass, is thankful that the actress is in his life.

“That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairytale that they never told you in school…the passion between us is just otherworldly,” he said.

The two got engaged in 2022, and since then, their bond has only gotten stronger. “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” she said. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has been candid about struggling with a heroin addiction and suicidal thoughts, but he's in a much better place now.

“Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art. I’m taking steps," he said in 2020.