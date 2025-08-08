BREAKING NEWS Machine Gun Kelly Finally Addresses His and Megan Fox's Breakup in Emotional Song as He Reveals Secret Rehab Stay Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly sang about his and Megan Fox's split in a new song. Jaclyn Roth Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly is pulling back the curtain when it comes to his and Megan Fox's breakup. In an emotional new song called "Treading Water," which is featured on his new album, Lost Americana, the rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, sings: “This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home."

What Happened Between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Source: MEGA The former flames share daughter Saga.

The "broken home line" was repeated throughout the song, in addition to: “I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone.” He also sings about not wanting to “die alone," in addition to dishing about his secret rehab stay.

Source: MEGA The couple was engaged.

The former flames share Saga, 4 months, whom they welcomed in March. In November 2024, they announced they had a little baby on the way, but they ended up calling it quits weeks later when the starlet, 39, reportedly found "messages from other women" on the musical artist's phone. In the song, the dad-of-two alludes to their rocky romance, singing, “I just ruined their holiday, and lies don’t die, they grow / And everything you try to hide eventually shows.” “The beast killed the beauty; the last petal fell from the rose,” he continued. “And I loved you truly, that’s why it’s hard to let it go.” MGK also said he “pack[ed] up suitcases,” noting that he wrote the song “in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation.”

Source: MEGA The rocker said there's 'zero drama' between him and his ex.

On Friday, August 8, the musician spoke about their romance and how he avoids the noise. “Ironically, neither me or Meghan have said anything. There could have been zero drama and you would never know," he said on the New York Times' "Popcast" podcast. He then shared a story, which inspired his song "Sweet Coraline," after a fan stopped him on the street and asked him how he "fumbled Megan Fox." He admitted to “ruin[ing] everything” in his life “on purpose … before every album cycle” as a way of making great music.

When Did Machine Gun Kelly Go to Rehab?

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly spoke about his secret rehab stay in his new song.