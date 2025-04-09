or
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Rollercoaster Romance: From Love-Struck in 2020 to Co-Parenting in 2025

Composite photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: Mega

The pair welcomed their first child together in March.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

recently gave birth to her son with rapper-artist Machine Gun Kelly. While the birth marks a significant milestone for the Hollywood stars, they continue to navigate the journey as estranged parents to their newborn baby girl.

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first child in March.

How It Started

Their love story is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride that started on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass in 2020.

Sparks flew, and the couple quickly became the "it" pair of Hollywood.

On January 11, 2022, MGK sealed the deal with a romantic proposal under a sentimental banyan tree, officially marking their journey as an engaged couple. But the road ahead was anything but smooth.

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020 but split in 2024.

How It’s Going

Fast forward, and whispers of trouble in paradise began to surface. The couple found themselves navigating a series of highs and lows post-engagement, with no rush to make it down the aisle.

Fox ultimately confirmed the shocking news that they called off their engagement and then reconciled; however, the exact timeline was not clear.

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: Mega

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in 2022.

In a heart-wrenching revelation from November 2023, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star opened up about a miscarriage during their relationship.

"We suffered a devastating pregnancy loss... and how deeply it affected both of us," she shared.

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced the birth of their first baby on March 27.

In a stunning twist, nearly a year later, Fox joyously announced she was pregnant again, expecting her first child with the punk-rock singer.

However, the fairytale took another unexpected turn when the couple split in December 2024, just three months before the arrival of their little one.

This is Fox's fourth child. Fox shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green, while MGK, 34, shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

Sources previously said Fox kept her distance from the rapper, and a reconciliation seems unlikely. Although, Fox wants MGK to be part of the child’s life, and the duo are currently on amicable terms.

Despite this, a source said: "MGK wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good."

