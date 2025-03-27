Megan Fox Welcomes Baby No. 4 Amid Drama With Ex Machine Gun Kelly: Watch
Megan Fox is a now a mom-of-four!
The actress welcomed her fourth baby — her first with Machine Gun Kelly — in late March.
"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️," Kelly wrote in the caption. "3/27/25."
In the video, it shows the rapper holding onto his little one's hand.
Of course, people were thrilled for the former flames, who split last year.
One person wrote, "Girl dad !!!! 👏👏 congratulations 🎉," while another said, "ilysm💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 im so happy for you and your family!!!"
A third person added, "absolutely precious, congratulations 🥹✨ GIRL DAD x2."
As OK! previously reported, the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, ended their relationship in November 2024 — even after sharing their baby news.
The brunette babe shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green, while Kelly, 34, shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.
Kelly and Fox's relationship reportedly turned sour during a vacation.
"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," a source recently spilled to a news publication after a separate report claimed Fox dumped Kelly because she found him "talking to other women" on his phone.
The insider noted: "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."
- Megan Fox Reveals How Her 3 Kids Reacted to Learning She's Expecting a Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'in a Better Place' and 'Excited' About Expecting Their First Child Together After Going Through a 'Rough' Patch
- Pregnant Megan Fox Shows Off Baby Bump in Risqué Lace Dress Days After Announcing She's Expecting With Machine Gun Kelly: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the source admitted they wouldn't be surprised if they found their way back to each other.
"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her," the confidante confessed.
The happy news comes on the heels of Green exposing the singer via Instagram.
In the messages, the "Bloody Valentine" crooner told Fox's ex-husband, "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS 🐀👮♂️. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."
"You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials," the musician snubbed.
The actor didn't seem bothered, writing, "😂😂😂😂 I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."