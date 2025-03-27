or
Megan Fox Welcomes Baby No. 4 Amid Drama With Ex Machine Gun Kelly: Watch

megan fox welcomes baby no amid drama with baby daddy machine gun kelly
Source: mega

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced the name of their first child together.

March 27 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Megan Fox is a now a mom-of-four!

The actress welcomed her fourth baby — her first with Machine Gun Kelly — in late March.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️," Kelly wrote in the caption. "3/27/25."

In the video, it shows the rapper holding onto his little one's hand.

Of course, people were thrilled for the former flames, who split last year.

One person wrote, "Girl dad !!!! 👏👏 congratulations 🎉," while another said, "ilysm💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 im so happy for you and your family!!!"

A third person added, "absolutely precious, congratulations 🥹✨ GIRL DAD x2."

Composite photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Source: mega

The pair split in 2024.

As OK! previously reported, the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, ended their relationship in November 2024 — even after sharing their baby news.

The brunette babe shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green, while Kelly, 34, shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

Kelly and Fox's relationship reportedly turned sour during a vacation.

"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," a source recently spilled to a news publication after a separate report claimed Fox dumped Kelly because she found him "talking to other women" on his phone.

The insider noted: "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."

megan fox tried making things work machine gun kelly cant trust him
Source: MEGA

The pair have been having issues for years.

However, the source admitted they wouldn't be surprised if they found their way back to each other.

"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her," the confidante confessed.

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly recently blasted Megan Fox's ex via Instagram.

The happy news comes on the heels of Green exposing the singer via Instagram.

In the messages, the "Bloody Valentine" crooner told Fox's ex-husband, "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS 🐀👮‍♂️. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."

"You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials," the musician snubbed.

The actor didn't seem bothered, writing, "😂😂😂😂 I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."

