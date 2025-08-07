NEWS Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Still 'Intimate' and Trying to 'Work Things Out' After Split: 'Their Baby Girl Brought Them Closer' Source: MEGA Megan Fox gave birth to her and Machine Gun Kelly's baby girl, Saga Blade, on March 27. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 7 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been quite the rollercoaster ride — and there’s a chance they could still end up together in the long run. After a January 2022 engagement and years of being intertwined in an on-again, off-again romance, the A-list stars shockingly split in November 2024, the very same month Fox announced she was pregnant with the duo’s child. While the Transformers actress and MGK are still not officially back together, they are reportedly attempting to make things work following the birth of their baby girl, Saga Blade, at the end of March.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spark Reconciliation Rumors in Costa Rica

Source: MEGA The exes were recently spotted taking their daughter to Costa Rica together.

Most recently, Fox and Kelly were spotted traveling to Costa Rica with their daughter for vacation — which is said to have greatly strengthened their damaged bond. "Things feel back to 'normal' between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship," a source spilled to a news publication after paparazzi photos showed the pair en route to Central America with their little one on Tuesday, July 22. Meanwhile, a second insider explained: "They’re still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction."

Saga Blade's Birth 'Changed Everything'

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split the same month she announced her pregnancy in November 2024.

The first source claimed the arrival of Fox and Kelly’s daughter "changed everything" for the exes — though the Jennifer’s Body actress is still weary about giving the "Cliché" singer yet another chance. "Megan is very strong-willed and doesn’t want to give in to MGK and allow him fully back in. She’s standing her ground but, of course, still loves him," the insider explained, admitting there "has been a lot of damage done." "Things change daily, and if he does one thing wrong, he knows she will write him off immediately," the confidant noted.

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in December 2022.

Fox has seemed to lighten up a bit, however, as she allegedly "does let him stay at her house to help her with the baby." "Seeing him be with their baby girl has brought them closer together," said the source. "They are spending a lot of time under one roof. It has been a team effort, and he has stepped up."

Who Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Kids?

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are both parents to children from previous relationships.