or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megan Fox
OK LogoNEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Ex Megan Fox Was 'Shocked' at the Way He Lived When They First Started Dating

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA/mgk/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly reflected on his past relationship with Megan Fox in a rare post-split statement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Updated 4:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox did not approve of ex Machine Gun Kelly's living conditions.

In a Wednesday, October 22, YouTube video, the rocker confessed his former fiancée was not impressed with his lifestyle when they first met a few years ago.

Kelly gave a tour of his old house, including a clean room that was once not arranged so tidy.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: mgk/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly gave a house tour.

"I'll never forget, Megan walked in here for the first time, and she was like, 'This is how Machine Gun Kelly lives?'" he recalled. "She was shocked that it was so...it just looked so poor."

The singer cut to a clip of him and Fox in the bedroom, which had clothing lying all over the floor.

"There were bong burn stains on the ground. My bed was on the floor. I was, essentially, in a man crib," he added. "But this looks way different. This is crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed a daughter in March.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed a daughter in March.

Kelly and Fox broke up in late November 2024 after the actress reportedly found something she didn't like. Nonetheless, they welcomed their first child, Saga, on March 27.

The 35-year-old addressed the emotional breakup in a song called "Treading Water" on his Lost Americana album, which dropped in August.

He sings, "This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home," as well as, "I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone."

Kelly also revealed he secretly went to rehab, as he belted out, "In Room 3, spending Christmas in rehabilitation."

MORE ON:
Megan Fox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated for over four years.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated for over four years.

According to insiders, the birth of his baby girl brought him and the movie star back together after a rocky split.

"Things feel back to 'normal' between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship," a source spilled to a news outlet in August. Just a few days prior, they brought their child on vacation with them to Costa Rica.

"They’re still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction," a second insider added.

Image of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox separated in November 2024.
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox separated in November 2024.

The first source confirmed that their little "changed everything for the exes," but the 39-year-old was still being cautious.

"Megan is very strong-willed and doesn’t want to give in to MGK and allow him fully back in. She’s standing her ground but, of course, still loves him," the insider explained, noting there "has been a lot of damage done."

"Things change daily, and if he does one thing wrong, he knows she will write him off immediately," the source added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.