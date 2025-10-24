Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Ex Megan Fox Was 'Shocked' at the Way He Lived When They First Started Dating

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox did not approve of ex Machine Gun Kelly's living conditions. In a Wednesday, October 22, YouTube video, the rocker confessed his former fiancée was not impressed with his lifestyle when they first met a few years ago. Kelly gave a tour of his old house, including a clean room that was once not arranged so tidy.

Source: mgk/YouTube Machine Gun Kelly gave a house tour.

"I'll never forget, Megan walked in here for the first time, and she was like, 'This is how Machine Gun Kelly lives?'" he recalled. "She was shocked that it was so...it just looked so poor." The singer cut to a clip of him and Fox in the bedroom, which had clothing lying all over the floor. "There were bong burn stains on the ground. My bed was on the floor. I was, essentially, in a man crib," he added. "But this looks way different. This is crazy."

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed a daughter in March.

Kelly and Fox broke up in late November 2024 after the actress reportedly found something she didn't like. Nonetheless, they welcomed their first child, Saga, on March 27. The 35-year-old addressed the emotional breakup in a song called "Treading Water" on his Lost Americana album, which dropped in August. He sings, "This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home," as well as, "I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone." Kelly also revealed he secretly went to rehab, as he belted out, "In Room 3, spending Christmas in rehabilitation."

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated for over four years.

According to insiders, the birth of his baby girl brought him and the movie star back together after a rocky split. "Things feel back to 'normal' between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship," a source spilled to a news outlet in August. Just a few days prior, they brought their child on vacation with them to Costa Rica. "They’re still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction," a second insider added.

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox separated in November 2024.