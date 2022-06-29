MGK gets messy!

During an after-party following his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday, June 28, musician Machine Gun Kelly seemingly took his song “Bloody Valentine” to a whole new level, smashing a champagne glass on his face.

"I don’t give a s**t," the "forget me too" singer exclaimed while standing atop a table, moments before executing the bloody stunt that sent shockwaves among partygoers — which notably included his fiancé, Megan Fox — at New York City’s Catch Steak restaurant.

Describing the incident as being "when things turned" in a video posted to his Instagram Story, the artist also offered a glimpse at the messy aftermath of his surprising stunt.