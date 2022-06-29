OK Magazine
Bloody Valentine!Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Champagne Glass On Face After Sold Out Madison Square Garden Concert

mgk
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 29 2022, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

MGK gets messy!

During an after-party following his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday, June 28, musician Machine Gun Kelly seemingly took his song “Bloody Valentine” to a whole new level, smashing a champagne glass on his face.

"I don’t give a s**t," the "forget me too" singer exclaimed while standing atop a table, moments before executing the bloody stunt that sent shockwaves among partygoers — which notably included his fiancé, Megan Fox — at New York City’s Catch Steak restaurant.

Describing the incident as being "when things turned" in a video posted to his Instagram Story, the artist also offered a glimpse at the messy aftermath of his surprising stunt.

mgk
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Shortly after posting the first clip, Machine Gun Kelly shared a subsequent video depicting him performing his song "My Ex’s Best Friend" as blood ran down his forehead and onto his nose, appearing to stain his pink and sparkly long-sleeved shirt. The artist was holding both a microphone in one hand and a red-stained towel in the other as he sang.

Machine Gun Kelly later immortalized the moment in a multi-photo Instagram post boasting several photos of his cut-up face, adding a reference to song.

“NYC you’re my bloody valentine,” the singer wrote alongside a blood droplet emoji and a burning heart emoji.

mgk pp
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Hours earlier, the artist gave a much less blood-soaked rendition of his songs while putting on a concert at the iconic New York venue. About midway through the performance, the "Rap Devil" artist invited a special guest on stage to help him perform “Die in California” — none other than Landon Barker, the 18-year-old son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Amid the duo’s performance, 46-year-old Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, allegedly for pancreatitis. Wife Kourtney Kardashian whom Barker wed in Portofino, Italy last month was reportedly by his side.

It seems the rocker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, was also there for her dad, taking to social media to request well-wishes.

​​“Please send your prayers,” the teen wrote atop a black screen in an Instagram Story. She emphasized her concern with the pleading emoji.

