Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

The Blink-182 drummer was taken to West Hills hospital in Los Angeles on June 28 and was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It's unclear what the medical emergency was, but Barker could be seen in photos being placed into a stretcher with at least two medical personnel wheeling him into the Sinai Medical Center. The Kardashians star was seen on foot by her new husband's side.