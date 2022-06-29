The Jennifer's Body star admitted to Entertainment Tonight that working through their issues has been tough, but they both have been reaping the benefits.

"We’ve done every form of therapy that exists. We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one. Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild," explained the actress. "And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we're just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time."