Dressed To ImpressMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Turn Heads At Singer's NYC After-Party By Rocking Eclectic Pink Outfits: Photos!
The twin flames take Manhattan! On Tuesday, June 28, Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox continued with their pink theme when they stepped out after the "Bloody Valentine" crooner wrapped up his sold out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
The musician, 32, donned a pink mesh top and pink pants, topping off the bright look with a mismatched patterned coat. His leading lady, 36, who debuted her own blush-hued locks a day earlier, stood out in a shiny magenta crop top and matching ruched skirt. Even her wrap-around heels were sporting the same shade of pink!
One inside the after-party, which was held at Manhattan hot spot Catch Steak, the rocker got a little too excited and ended up purpsely smashing a champagne flute into his forehead, causing blood to drip down his face and onto his clothes. "I don’t give a f**k, bro," he declared. "I don’t give a s**t."
The star also shared footage from the incident on his Instagram Story, captioning the video clips, "And this is when things turned … 🤣."
Despite the chaos, he was able to go on performing his hit "My Ex's Best Friend" for partygoers.
One day before his NYC outing, his documentary Life in Pink debuted on Hulu. In the raw film, the dad-of-one opened up about his mental health and drug use, revealing that Fox — who he proposed to in January — helped him heal.
"Megan became like the sun to me – like the one that I revolve around and gives me life and helps me grow," he shared. "It’s just like every fairytale that they never told you in school, that they never taught you. Like the passion between us is otherworldly. I know I’ve known her in so many lifetimes."
The Jennifer's Body star admitted to Entertainment Tonight that working through their issues has been tough, but they both have been reaping the benefits.
"We’ve done every form of therapy that exists. We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one. Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild," explained the actress. "And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we're just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time."