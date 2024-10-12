Father-Daughter Bond: Machine Gun Kelly's Sweetest Moments With Casie
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Daughter Casie Colson Baker With Emma Cannon
Casie Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly's daughter with his ex Emma Cannon, has attended events with her father.
She once posed with the rapper — born Colson Baker — when they attended Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. It marked Casie's red carpet debut with her dad.
They Dominate Red Carpet Events Together
The father-and-daughter tandem attended the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards.
They have previously appeared together in other events like the American Music Awards and the premiere of MGK's The Last Son.
Over the years, they have grown closer by working together on his music.
"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Kelly Clarkson. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."
They Enjoy Simple Outings
In 2020, MGK was pictured enjoying a walk with Casie in Los Angeles.
For years, the "I Think I'm OKAY" hitmaker has been open about Casie's influence on him.
"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."
The proud patriarch continued, "I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because … it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
MGK Ensures He Has Time for His Daughter
The musician took his daughter out for a dinner at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif.
They Often Sport Matching Outfits
MGK and Casie enjoyed another outing when they dined at BOA Steakhouse in their matching pajamas.
MGK Remains a Good Father Despite His New Relationship
In 2020, MGK started dating Megan Fox and has gone through ups and downs throughout their relationship. Despite finding love again with another woman, he's still close with Casie.