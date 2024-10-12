Father-Daughter Bond: Machine Gun Kelly's Sweetest Moments With Casie

In 2020, MGK was pictured enjoying a walk with Casie in Los Angeles.

For years, the "I Think I'm OKAY" hitmaker has been open about Casie's influence on him.

"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

The proud patriarch continued, "I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because … it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer."